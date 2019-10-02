The Ring Doorbell Pro gets a $50 price cut and includes a free Echo Show 5

Amazon is currently running a sale exclusively for Prime members on its best-selling Ring Video Doorbell. Starting now through October 3, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $199. That's a $50 discount and Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Show 5 that currently retails for $89.99. That's a total savings of $139.99 for this smart home bundle deal. Amazon also has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $199 and which also includes a free Echo Show 5.



The Ring Video Doorbell Pro allows you to check in on your property at all times with live on-demand video and two-way audio. The Pro will send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell. Unlike previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones so you can focus on areas that are most important to you. The doorbell is hard wired to your existing doorbell so you'll never have to charge a battery and offers infrared night vision.



Like we mentioned above, this rare offer also includes a free Amazon Echo Show 5. The Alexa-enabled Ring Pro can send alerts to the smart display so you can hear and speak to visitors completely hands-free. The Echo Show can also make video calls, answer questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices.



This limited-time discount ends on October 3 and the savings will be applied at checkout for Amazon Prime members. Keep in mind, this might be your last chance before Black Friday to save on an Amazon bundle deal, so you should take advantage while you can.

Ring Doorbell deals:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 $338.99 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 on sale for $199 for Prime members. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and comes with four interchangeable faceplate color choices.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 $288.99 $159 at Amazon

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Ring Doorbell 2 and the Echo Show 5 on sale for $159. The Ring 2 works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell.

View Deal

Check out our best Ring Doorbell deals page that we always keep updated with the latest prices and sales.



You can also see the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are currently available.



You can learn more about the upcoming November sale with our Black Friday 2019 guide.