The PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback won’t ‘burden’ developers

The PS5 DualSense controller is packed with fancy features, including adaptive triggers, a speaker and a built-in microphone. But the controller’s haptic feedback is likely to be the star of the show, provided it's implemented well.

It’s a good guess that Sony’s first-party studios will take full advantage of the pad’s promise, but what about third-party developers who may not have the time or resources to spend tinkering with the DualSense controller’s new feature set? Well, thankfully it looks like Sony wants to make it as easy as possible for developers to implement haptic feedback in a convincing way.

In Sony’s company-wide Technology 2020 report (thanks, VG247), one of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s research and development engineers, Yukari Konishi, admits that while haptic feedback has the potential to improve a player’s experience, it also requires a certain level of technical expertise and time. However, Konishii has come up with a clever solution to this problem.

"To reduce this burden, we have created a haptic vibration waveform design environment that anyone can use easily," Konishi writes. "In this way, we have not only developed a tool that allows game creators to design an impactful, natural and comfortable vibration waveform in fewer steps, but also created a method of almost automatically generating vibration patterns from a game’s sound effects."

Konishi goes on to explain that her team was able to create a bespoke solution by consulting with experts and after researching various algorithms. The end result means that developers can “automate the generation of high-quality vibration waveforms to a certain extent, making it look as if they were created manually by the creators".

The PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback has the ability to create new tactile experiences, which aims to increase immersion when gaming on PS5. For example, if your character is wading through mud or sliding across an icy surface, the controller can create sensations that feel like you’re moving through those different terrains.

