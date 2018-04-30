Trending
The new TCL Roku 4K HDR TVs for 2018 just launched at $650

The 6-Series combines Dolby Vision HDR with local dimming

TCl Roku TV

The new TCL Roku 4KTVs for 2018 are the poised to become our favorite affordable televisions this year thanks to their high-end features and desirable starting price.

TCL's all-new 6-series costs $649 on Amazon for the 55-inch version, and $999 for the 65-inch model, and each packs in advancements over last year's TCL P6-Series.

Notably, these new LED TVs feature more local area dimming technology – or what TCL calls 'Contrast Control Zones' – for superior contrast ratio. It's how LED manufacturers are trying to compete with more contrast-rich OLED technology.

The P6-Series had local dimming, too, but only 72 of these contrast control zones. This year's televisions bump that up to 96 zones for the 55-inch TV, and 120 zones for the 65-inch model. So, on the larger TV, in addition to the 10 inches of extra screen space, you get 24 more local dimming zones for your extra $350.

All of this is in addition to returning TV features, including Dolby Vision HDR (carried over from 2017), the 4K resolution (carried over from the 2016 set), and the easy-to-use Roku interface (from the 2014 original TCL Roku TV).

Going through that TV timeline, we can see that TCL's televisions have evolved, with the 2018 sets sporting a more aesthetically pleasing brushed metal finish. They also contain more under-the-hood color precision smarts, like a wider color gamut, the DCI-P3 reference color standard, and the all-new iPQ Engine to intelligently pinpoint the right colors.

