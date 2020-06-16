The Lenovo summer sale offers up to $480 in savings on gaming laptop deals

The Lenovo summer sale has just gone live, and we've spotted some fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals that are worth checking out if you've been looking to get your game on without breaking the bank.



This $200 saving on a Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6-inch gaming laptop for just $779.99 is a particular treat for those on a budget. Somehow, Lenovo has managed to cram an Intel Core i7-9750H processor in there for under $800, which is absolutely ridiculous. It's also got a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050, which make this is a high-speed little machine for non-GPU intensive games like Minecraft or popular strategy titles.

If you did want to upgrade that graphics card, however, then we've rounded up some other excellent gaming laptop deals, including these Legion 5's for $899.99 and $939.99. The first Legion features a brand new Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a GTX 1650 under the hood, while the second Legion features a GTX 1660Ti but a slightly weaker Intel Core i5 9300H processor. Both these machines feature 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive - making them both well rounded regardless of whether you prefer a faster graphics card or processor.



Still not powerful enough? Well, for good measure we've thrown in this bonus gaming laptop deal on a 15.6-inch Legion Y540 for just $1,129.99. With an Intel Core i7, GTX 1660Ti, and a $480 saving to boot, this is our top-end pick of the bunch from this week's Lenovo summer sale.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Gaming laptop deals at the Lenovo summer sale

All these deals have coupons on their pages. Note however, these are added automatically, so we've included the discounted prices just down below.

IdeaPad L340 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $979.99 $779.99 at Lenovo

Our cheap gaming laptop deal pick is this IdeaPad L340. Don't let its unassuming appearance fool you - under the hood there's an Intel i7-9750H processor hiding away, as well as a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050. The graphics card is a little weak here, but that CPU and SSD are amazing for the price.

Legion 5 AMD 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999.99 $899.99 at Lenovo

Next up is this awesome AMD equipped Legion 5, which is a perfect mid-tier option for most gamers. It's got a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650, and a combination of a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. This is a really balanced versatile machine that will do both gaming as well as work and design tasks fairly well.

Legion Y545 Premium 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $939.99 at Lenovo

If you did want a better graphics card, however, you could go for this Legion Y545 Premium. You're trading down to an Intel Core i5-9300H processor but getting a much better card - a GTX 1660 Ti to be precise. This one's aimed more at bespoke gaming performance, but you're still getting a 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive, and 8GB of RAM.

Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,609.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

And finally, are top-end pick is this lavish Legion Y540, which comes packed with some beastly specs and a massive $480 saving. Inside you're getting a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750HF, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1660Ti, 256GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive, making this a machine that will get superb performance for 1080p gaming.

If you'd like to see what other non-Lenovo alternatives there are, why not check out our dedicated best gaming laptop deals page, where we've got the latest from Dell, Acer, and Asus to name just a few. Our best laptop deals page is also worth checking out if you simply need a cheap machine for browsing or working from home.