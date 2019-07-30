The iPhone 7 gets a massive price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a killer deal on an unlocked iPhone, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the renewed 32GB iPhone 7 on sale for just $204.99. That's a $344 discount and the best price we've found for the smartphone that comes in your color choice of silver, gold, black, and rose gold.

The iPhone 7 is a solid and reliable smartphone at a crazy affordable price. The smartphone provides 32GB of storage and features a 4.7-inch retina HD display. The water-resistant iPhone takes quality pictures with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera and a 12MP rear camera. The iPhone 7 also includes an Apple A10 Fusion chip for powerful performance and offers Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.



This particular deal from Amazon is for a renewed unlocked iPhone. Renewed products from Amazon have been thoroughly inspected, and tested to work and look like new. If you're interested in a brand new iPhone 7, Walmart has the smartphone on sale for $299. If you'd rather get the renewed smartphone from Amazon for just $200, then you should snag this deal while you can.

Apple iPhone 7 (Unlocked) 32GB $549 $204.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the unlocked Apple iPhone 7 on sale for $204.99. That's a $344 discount for the renewed iPhone that features 32GB of storage and works with carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.

View Deal

