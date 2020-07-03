The HP Envy x360 with a $200 discount is one of the best 4th of July laptop deals

Best Buy's ongoing 4th of July sale is yielding some fantastic laptop deals this weekend, and we've been especially eyeing up this HP Envy x360 for just $799 (was $999).

This HP Envy x360 is packing in some eye-wateringly good specs for the price, namely a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Considering these are the kinds of specs that would set you back $1,500 at the very least on most premium laptops, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Being a 2-in-1 lends a lot of versatility to this laptop deal as well. While it's 15.6-inch form factor is a little on the cumbersome side, it's great to have that option if you simply want to lie back and watch a movie or two for example. All-in-all, this is a decent buy for most users - it's got enough power to service those of you who need a productivity workhorse while being a lot easier on the pocket than the usual HP Spectres or Dell XPS's.

This is just one of the great laptop deals that's available this weekend. If you want a truly exhaustive, and well researched round-up, then head over to our main 4th of July laptop deals page. Over there you'll find the very latest from not just HP, but also Dell, Lenovo and Acer, to name just a few.



