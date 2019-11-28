The Google Nest Wifi has been out for a month, but you can already save $60 in this Black Friday deal

If you're after both a router and smart speakers this Black Friday, this Best Buy deal for the Google Nest Wifi offers the best of both worlds. This three-pack includes the Google Wifi mesh router and two extenders, which double as Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers with built-in microphones.

This pack brings Google Home and Google Wifi together in one great package, and it only launched earlier this month as a successor to the Google Wifi product from 2017.

"We love the Google Nest Wifi for bringing together Google Wifi and Google Home into a single product offering at long last in an even more attractive design," is how we summed up this package in our review. "While it's not worth replacing your Google Wifi or other mesh system with this, we'd heartily recommend this solution over most others short of Google’s original mesh system."

Despite being on-sale for barely a month, you can already save $60 on the Google Nest Wifi 3 Pack, which includes a router and two Wifi extenders, which double as smart speakers. Collectively, this will cover 502 sq meters of your home. View Deal

It's essentially an all-in-one internet hardware setup for your home, covering 5,400 square feet (502 sq meters).