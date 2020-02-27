The Galaxy Note 9 gets a massive $550 price cut at Amazon

Samsung just released its latest Galaxy phone, the S20, which means it's a great time to find incredible deals on older models. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Galaxy Note 9 on sale for $695.39. That's a whopping $554 discount and a fantastic price for the 512GB smartphone.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was released in August of 2019 and packs a 6.4-inch Infinity Display, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy phone features an excellent camera with a dual 12MP rear and an 8MP front-facing camera that includes autofocus. The Note 9 also provides a massive 4000 mAh battery life and a Bluetooth-connected S Pen, which allows you to control different applications remotely.



The Galaxy Note 9 is a top-end device, and this is a fantastic price if you're looking for an unlocked phone with loads of storage. Stocks are limited, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Unlocked): $1,249.99 $695.39 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a massive $500+ price cut at Amazon. The powerful phone comes in Midnight Black and features a 6.4-inch display and packs 512GB of storage.

