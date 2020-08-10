The fantastic Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are now on sale at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3, one of our favorite true wireless earbuds, are going for just $178 (was $229.99) right now over at Amazon - a fantastic deal if you're on the hunt for the best wireless earbuds currently on the market.

While this isn't the cheapest price ever (you're a day late, unfortunately), it's still a tasty 23% off the standard retail price and only $10 more than yesterday's lowest price. Best Buy is also price matching currently, although we wouldn't hang around if you're eyeing up these Sony WF-1000XM3 deals as they don't tend to stick around for long.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at Techradar. Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-canceling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price. While the noise-canceling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose - and with great battery life to boot.

Not in the US? Check out the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region below.



Today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

Save $50 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. Subsequently, they're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price.

This is absolutely our favorite deal on some wireless earbuds right now but if you did want to do some more research, feel free to head over to our best wireless headphone sales article. There's also the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 sales to consider if you want an equally fantastic over-ear headphone option from Sony specifically.

