The Echo Dot is down to $22 / £22 for Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019 is only hours away now, but some deals have gone live already. To kick things off Amazon has discounted the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker down to $22. That's the lowest price we've found Alexa-enabled device. UK readers can also get the Echo Dot on sale at Amazon for £22.



The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more all with the command of your voice. The compact speaker plays your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. The 3rd generation (this is the newest model) Echo Dot can also control your smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more using your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the newest Echo Dot and a perfect opportunity to build your smart home. This discount is exclusively for Prime Members and is only valid during the 48-hour event.

The best Prime Day Echo Dot deals:

Echo Dot: common questions

If you're undecided on the Echo Dot or want to learn more about the smart speaker, we've answered some common questions below to help make your buying decision.



What is the Echo Dot, and what can it do? The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that connects to Wifi to work with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to ask Alexa questions, play music, and control other compatible smart home devices.



Is there a monthly fee for an Echo Dot? No, there's no monthly fee with the Echo Dot, just the one-time fee for the smart speaker. You'll need an Amazon account to get started, and you'll need to download the Echo app.



What's the difference between the Echo and Echo Dot? The most significant difference between the Dot and the Echo is the size and price. The Echo is bigger than the Dot and produces a powerful sound. The Echo is also more expensive, costing $20 more than the Dot.

