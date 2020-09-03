The Dell XPS 13 is now down to $699 thanks to the latest Labor Day sales

Dell's latest Labor Day sale has yielded some fantastic Dell XPS 13 deals this week, including a tempting $150 off sale on a 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch, leaving it at just $699.99 - only $20 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen on an XPS 13.

It's not just the baseline models that are on sale however, we've also had our eye on two more fantastic 2019 models - this mid-tier 256GB equipped Dell XPS 13 for just $832.99 (was $899) and this premium 512GB, Core i7 packed Dell XPS 13 for $1,077.99 (was $1,249.99). Both these are top choices for any working from home or college setup and should handle multitasking and strenuous applications with suitable aplomb.

While all three of our favorite Dell XPS 13 deals are for 2019 models this week, don't be fooled into thinking these laptops are yesterday's news - they're still packing 10th gen Intel Core processors and generous helpings of RAM and storage. In fact, we've got no hesitation in recommending these over the 2020 models - if you're looking for outright value. They generally come in around $200 cheaper thanks to these sales, and still have the same great screens as the 2020 models, albeit with slightly thicker bezels.

Want to see more great deals this week? Check out our main Labor Day Sales page for plenty more options from other top brands.

The best Dell XPS 13 deals this week

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $150 and pick up a brand new Dell XPS 13 Touch this week at Dell. This price is only $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen on an XPS 13, so this is a pretty rare deal indeed. With this entry-level spec you're getting a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD - great starting specs for working from home or for a college ready machine.

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $899.99 $832.99 at Dell

Want to upgrade your spec a little? This non-touch Dell XPS 13 is a great buy now it's rocking a $67 discount. Onboard is the same 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor as the Touch model above, but you're significantly upping your RAM and storage here to 8GB and 256GB respectively. That's a decent upgrade for most people, and gives you a little more headroom for intensive applications and multitasking.

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,249.99 $1,077.99 at Dell

Alternatively, save $172 on this stunning top of the line 2019 model, which is not only rocking a 512GB SSD, but a whole 16GB of RAM and a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor as well. This is the best pick for professionals or enthusiasts who need plenty of power on tap. Thankfully, all that power comes at a much lower price this week, thanks to the latest sale from Dell.



