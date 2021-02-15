The cheapest Presidents Day sales under $50

The Presidents' Day sales are now well underway, and while you'll find plenty of laptops, TVs, and high-end gadgets discounted right now, there's also a massive range of more budget-friendly deals up for grabs as well.

From fitness trackers to headphones, kitchen appliances to security cameras, there are plenty of Presidents' Day sales hitting the under $50 price range this week. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are sitting at just $49.99 (was $129.99), for example, and you'll even find a Razer Kraken gaming headset available for $39.99 (was $49.99) as well.

Or, if you're minding your fitness, the Amazfit Band 5 smartwatch is down to $34.99 from $39.99, the Fitbit Aria Smart Scale is $10 off at $39.95 and the Ninja 17Oz blender is now on the shelves for $49.99.

There's something for everyone in today's sub-$50 offers, then - but you can check out all the biggest discounts in our full Presidents' Day sales guide.

The best Presidents' Day sales under $50

Mr. Coffee 12-cup programmable coffee maker: $24.94 $19.96 at Walmart

You'll be able to select just how strong you like your coffee with this super cheap Mr. Coffee machine. With a $5 discount at Walmart, it's dropping just below $20 - an excellent price if you're in the market for a smart coffee maker with auto shut-off and scheduling capabilities as well.

HyperX Fury S Pro extra large gaming mouse pad: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a large pad to keep your desk clean and your mouse speedy, the HyperX Fury S Pro is $10 off at Best Buy right now. With high-quality fabric on top and a rubberized under-side you can look forward to smooth mouse motion without the threat of slipping.

Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick: $39.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

If your smart TV doesn't quite give you all the content you need, this Roku Premiere streaming stick offers a wide range of additional apps including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Sling TV - all in glorious 4K.

JBL Tune 500BT wireless headphones: $49.95 $29.95 at Amazon

JBL produce some super cheap headphones, and the 500BT are no different. There's no noise cancellation, but with a 16 hour battery life and an impressive bass range there's certainly excellent value for money here.

Samsung SmartThings 1080p indoor wireless security camera: $89.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $60 on the Samsung SmartThings indoor security camera here - an excellent price, especially if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem. There's a 145-degree field of view packed into this 1080p camera, with night-vision, motion detection and compatibility with the SmartThings app as well.

Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker: $39.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

If you want to track your fitness a little closer, but don't know where to start, picking up a cheap smartwatch like this discounted Amazfit can get you up and running without spending too much. You're getting 24/7 heart rate, sleep and activity tracking for a great price here with blood oxygen readings, a 15 day battery life and even Alexa built in.

JLab Audio JBuds Air true wireless earbuds: $69.88 $34.99 at Walmart

JLab's cheap true wireless earbuds offer great value for money in the budget range. Plus, right now you'll find them for well under $50 at Walmart. You're getting the charging case included here for an additional 24 hours of battery on top of the 6 hours held by the buds themselves.

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-1 memory card: $67.99 $36.99 at Best Buy

Grab this 128GB memory card for just $36.99 at Best Buy right now. That's plenty of storage for a great price - and if you're looking to expand your Nintendo Switch's capacity this card will run just fine as well.

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth smart scale: $49.95 $39.95 at Walmart

Save $10 on the white version of the Fitbit Aria Air smart scale at Walmart. Working alongside the Fitbit App and your Fitbit smartwatch, you'll be able to track trends over time and view your BMI across multiple users.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You'll find Amazon's cheapest tablet available for $10 less in this week's Presidents' Day sales. That means you're grabbing a 7-inch tablet with 16GB of storage for well under $50. That's perfect for light browsing, checking up on emails and ploughing through your Kindle backlog as well.

Razer Kraken X wired noise cancelling gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Razer's gaming headsets can reach some pretty eye-watering prices, but this budget-minded Kraken X still manages to pack some premium features into an incredibly low price tag. $49.99 was already cheap for a noise-cancelling Razer headset, but Best Buy's latest Presidents' Day sales are dropping this price even further to $39.99.

Razer Viper wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

There's also a $40 discount on the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse at Best Buy as well. There's an impressive 16,000 DPI here, with Razer's 5G optical sensor and a comfortable design as well. That's pretty spectacular value for money at just $39.99.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 $39.88 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been slowly dropping its price since release alongside the Xbox Series X and PS5. You'll find it on sale this week for $20 off, with discounts running across both Microsoft and Sony's consoles.

JLab Audio TALK GO USB microphone: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to up your game in meetings, or you're after improved voice pickup when streaming, JLab Audio's USB microphone is a great place to start. It's a budget-minded piece of kit, for sure - but with a simple plug and play set up you'll be up and running in seconds.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 smart bulb: $49.99 $42 at Walmart

Philips Hue smart bulbs are usually costly affairs, which is why this $6 discount on the A19 White and Color Ambiance bulb is worth taking another look at. These are premium, long-lasting bulbs with plenty of compatibility across a range of smart home systems.

WD EasyStore 1TB external hard drive: $84.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Need a little more space on your PC, Mac or console? This 1TB external hard drive won't be as fast as the more expensive SSDs, but can certainly make sure all your files are within easy reach. Plus, you're saving a good chunk of change here as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $49 at Walmart

This is a stunning price on the original Samsung Galaxy Buds. They've certainly dropped in price with each new generation, but a $49 final cost is well worth it if you're looking for a cheaper pair of buds but don't want to compromise on the brand.

Nintendo Switch games: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $10 off a massive range of Nintendo Switch games this week. That means you'll find giants like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Luigi's Mansion 3 sitting at $49.99 in these Presidents' Day sales.

Linksys AC750 WiFi boost range extender: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If your home has WiFi dead spots, grabbing a cheap WiFi extender can solve the problem simply by plugging the range booster into the outlet. The device then repeats the signal so that your internet is widely available in every nook of your home. With $10 off, this Linksys model is looking particularly cheap right now as well.

Ninja 17-Oz blender: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

With plenty of power in that 700W motor and a large 17oz capacity, the Ninja Fit blender makes for a sturdy and flexible smoothie machine. Not only that, but you're also getting two blend-to-go cups and matching sealed lids as well.



