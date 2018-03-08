The best wireless headphones available in India

Wireless headphones can be polarising. Not everyone loves the idea of dropping the stalwart 3.5mm jack. But, listen, it's possible to get pristine audio quality that wired headsets provided along with the convenience of wire-free listening.

All you need is a pair of awesome wireless headphones, and thankfully we've rounded up the best right here.

You might've been hesitant to cut the cord before – everyone has heard horror stories of wireless headphones' poor battery lives or awful sound quality. But it's tough to ignore the convenience of wire-free listening.

Forget having to run a wire down your top every time you want to listen to music on the go, or struggling with a cable to get your phone out of your pocket, wireless headphones are a convenience dream.

Headphones, no strings attached

So what makes wireless headphones so special? And how do you determine the best wireless headphones from a whole bunch of wannabes?

Easy. You try dozens of wireless headphones and stack them against one another, mono a mono. (Well, stereo a stereo in this case.)

While these headphones are great for anyone looking to go wireless, they're especially practical when you consider the growing amount of phones launching without headphone jacks, such as the iPhone 7, HTC U Ultra and Moto Z.

Looking to finally ditch the cord? Here are the top 10 wireless headphones, ordered by their price-to-performance ratio:

1. Sony WH-1000XM2

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones that sound better than Bose

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 275 grams | Frequency response: 4Hz - 40kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 103dB | Impedance: 46 Ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | NFC: Yes

Superb noise-cancelling

Great-sounding audio

30-hour battery life

Hinges are fragile

The Sony WH-1000XM2 are an excellent revision to Sony's already great pair of wireless headphones. They sound great, wield innovative noise cancellation technology and cost just as much as a pair of Bose QC35s. They may have slightly shorter battery life than some other headphones on our list, but Sony’s WH-1000XM2 outclass them all in terms of performance and feature-set.

Not only do they provide awesome noise-cancellation, but they have three neat tricks that few other wireless headphones have. One is an ambient noise mode that only lets in mid-to-high frequency tones (announcements over a loudspeaker, for instance) and another being Quick Attention mode that allows you to let in all outside noise without taking off the headphones (the latter is perfect when placing a drink order on a plane or speaking to a coworker for a brief moment before diving back into your work).

The last trick Sony has up its sleeve is the LDAC codec. Alongside the widely adopted aptX HD standard, LDAC enables Hi-Res Audio playback using the 1000XM2.

Great-sounding and feature-packed, the Sony WH-1000XM2 is a great travel companion and all-around excellent wireless headphone.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35

Premium headphones that include industry-leading noise-cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Cable length: 3.94 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 20+ hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Broad and clear soundstage

Amazing noise cancellation

Active EQ an acquired taste

Boring looks

The next pair of headphones on our list is the Bose QC35. The company has finally brought its fantastic noise-cancelling technology to a pair of wireless headphones and it's done so without any of the traditional drawbacks of wireless headphones. They sound great and their battery life is long enough for all but the longest of flights.

The QC35s sit firmly at the premium end of the spectrum, but if you want the best noise-cancelling headphones available and the best wireless pair of cans, you can't get any better than this.

3. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

Incredible audio fidelity backed by a serious price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: 4.6 feet | Frequency response: 16-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 28 ohms | Battery life: 25+ hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | NFC: Yes

Best-in-class sound

Everlasting battery life

Noise-cancelling for good measure

Terribly pricey

Although they're much better looking, and sounding, pair of headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (not to be confused with the smaller, cheaper, Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear Wireless) are kept off the top spot of the list by their premium price point, which puts them out of reach of all but the most committed of music lovers.

But for those who can afford them, these are no-holds-barred wireless headphones, oozing with positive qualities. They're comfortable, hard-working set of headphones that will likely last for years.

4. Jabra Move Wireless

Sporty wireless headphones that will completely surprise you

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 150 grams (5.59 oz) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 29 Ohm | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft.) | NFC: N/A

Bold design

Light weight

Great sound

Sound leakage

If in-ear headphones aren't your style, your next best bet is the Jabra Move Wireless. These headphones may look like a budget buy, but don't let that fool you. This set of on ear Bluetooth headphones is nothing but an all-around stellar product. From the fun and edgy design to excellent performance, these cans come recommended for anyone interested in wireless on the cheap.

5. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are a traveler’s best friend

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.64 lbs (289g) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: 100 meters (330 feet) | NFC: No

Incredible 24 hour battery life

Noise-canceling at a great price

Bass overwhelming at times

Styling not for everyone

If you're a frequent traveler you're probably all too familiar with headphones that can't hold a charge and can't block out sound, let alone sound good. Let us introduce you to the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, one of the few headphones on the market that can do all of the above and cost less than half as much as competing headphones from Beats, Bose and Sony.

If we had to boil it down to its core, the BackBeat Pro 2 is an excellent pair of travel headphones with incredible battery life, supreme comfort and the ability to pair two devices as one. They sound good to.

6. Sony MDR-1000X

Noise-cancelling headphones that care about Hi-Res Audio

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 275 grams | Frequency response: 4Hz - 40kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 103dB | Impedance: 46 Ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | NFC: Yes

Quick Attention mode

Noise cancellation

Lengthy battery life

Finicky Ambient Noise mode

The MDR-1000X are definitely the closest competitor to Bose's QuietComfort series that we've ever had the pleasure of testing. Some high-end codecs (LDAC, AAC and aptX) help the 1000X sound even better than the QC35s, but ultimately the noise canceling is a bit less effective in Sony's pair of cans.

The aspect that should drive your decision on whether to buy the MDR-1000X is your music player – if you're a Sony Xperia owner, you'd be hard-pressed to find a pair of headphones that sound as good as these with noise canceling tech built-in. Even if you're not, Sony's wares are still worth a listen.

7. Sony WH-H900N

Offers great sound and noise cancellation

Great sound

Brilliant noise cancellation

Great build quality and battery life

Ear cups are small

Sony's second pair of headphones on this list could be called the champion of noise cancellation on a budget. The WH-H900N h.ear on Wireless NC is one of the best options in this range since it lasts forever between charges without compromising on sound quality and comfort.

Sony has topped up their headphones up with Hi-Res Audio which ensures more natural sound output and better bitrate than before.

8. AKG N60NC Wireless

Wireless noise-cancellation from the mid-range master

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 199.4g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great sound

Compact design

Not the most comfortable

Initially confusing controls

The AKG N60NC Wireless sound like a pair of headphones that should be much more expensive than they are.

At their mid-range price point, the headphones offer fantastic value for money, with great sound quality and a level of noise-cancellation performance that's at par with the more premium entries on this list.

Our biggest issue with these headphones is the fact that they're on-ear rather than over-ear, meaning that we found that they got uncomfortable over longer periods of use.

Regardless, the benefit of these headphones is that they're a fantastically compact pair of headphones and if you're willing to make the trade-off then these are great for the price.

9. Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Great wireless functionality let down by so-so sound

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .71 pounds | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 22 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | NFC: No

Great wireless performance

Top battery life

Lack of mid presence

Overblown bass

If you’re not too picky about audio, you’ll love the Beats Studio 3 Wireless. They look good, are comfortable and sound decent while releasing the pressure valve of city life with active noise cancellation.

Add great battery life and an Apple W1 chip and you have headphones that are very easy to get on with, particularly if you own an iPhone.

10. Beats X

Good-sounding earbuds that can charge in five minutes

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Quick Charge feature

Balanced sound signature

Lacking in clarity

Relatively expensive

The Beats X is a bold new product for what has quickly become a traditional headphone maker. Instead of sticking to bass-heavy workout earbuds or wildly expensive over-ears, the company has crafted a new pair of musically inclined in-ears for anyone already sick of losing their brand-new Apple AirPods.

It has a few problems of its own – including poor noise isolation and a lack of fidelity – but if you’re looking for a no-fuss pair of earbuds that charge in 5 minutes and don’t mind dropping some cash on them, the Beats X are for you.

The W1 chip also makes pairing and connecting these headphones a breeze.

We're constantly reviewing new wireless headphones so do get in touch if there is a set that you'd like us to take a look at.