The best-selling Prime Day tech deal is this half price 4K Fire TV Stick

As is always the case with Amazon's Prime Day deals, its range of Fire TV devices have taken a steep discount across the sales event. And one deal in particular has proven a massive success with Prime members: Amazon's 4K Fire TV Stick, which is just $25 today, half its usual price.

That deal topped Amazon's best-selling electronics in the US on Prime Day 2021 yesterday, June 21, and is still top today – so if you've been eyeballing one of these devices to make your TV smarter, or to give you a simple means of streaming 4K content with Alexa capability, these are the deals to look out for during Prime Day.

Here are Amazon's Fire TV deals in the US right now:

Prime Day Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Prime-Day sale at Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

As you probably know, Amazon Prime Day is a finite event – the word 'day' is key, here, although it does span two days, technically. This deal will be available until the end of June 22, then it's gone. Amazon's devices tend to take the steepest discounts on sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, so while you are likely to see these prices again down the line, you might be waiting a few months to get comparable deals.

These aren't the only big deals on Amazon's electronics that are happening right now, as you might expect – there are some deep discounts on Fire HD tablets, too, not to mention Echo devices.

