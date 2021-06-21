These 3 Prime Day Fire HD deals are Amazon's best sellers right now

Looking for a great tablet saving in the Prime Day deals? Amazon's own Fire range of slates – including some that only released this year – have taken a deep discount across the sales period. As ever, these deals are only available to Prime members in the US.

What we've done below is scanned Amazon's top sellers at the time of publication to bring you its three hottest Fire tablets – this gives you an at-a-glance look at what's really appealing to customers right now. Let's go through them, one by one, and explore why they're proving so popular.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for region-specific deals below).

Number one among its best Fire HD deals right now? It's pretty clear why it's the winner winner. The Fire HD 10, released this year, falls by almost half price. You get a 1080p 10.1-inch screen for a cent under $80 right now:

Today's best Fire HD deals on Prime Day

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB): $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021 tablet gets a nice price cut for Prime Day 2021. If you want to enjoy a 1080p screen when you're running the big streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix, this is the device for you – the 10.1-inch screen will be great for reading, too, particularly if you enjoy comic books. View Deal

Number two might surprise you. Amazon's Kids version of its popular Fire tablet is half price for the sales event – and a lot of parents clearly think their children deserve a treat over this period. The tablet offers parents full control of what their younglings are enjoying, including approving which apps they can download. Here's the deal:

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet (32GB): $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Save a massive $70 for Prime Day 2021 on this kid-friendly tablet, which essentially hands control of what children get to see over to the parents, letting them adjust what content is accessible to younger eyes. You get a decent amount of storage space with this edition, too. View Deal

Number three at the time of publication is a very hard deal to say no to. This massive 50% discount on last year's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the price down to a very reasonable $45, putting it firmly in impulse buy territory for a lot of people.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $44.99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That's a massive $45 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Those are the top sellers, but you'll find other Fire tablet deals for Prime Day below, in case these better fit your needs.

Other Prime Day Fire HD deals

Fire 7 Kids Tablet (16GB): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For the small child in your life, this kid-friendly version of the Fire 7 tablet allows parents to control time limits on the device, as well as creating filters for content. It's otherwise fully featured, and runs apps like Netflix if you want it to. You also get a two-year guarantee in case of any accidents. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (64GB): $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Get this 2020 tablet at a big discount on Prime Day – its best price ever by $10, in fact. You get up to 12 hours of charge time from this 8-inch device, which is particularly geared around entertainment usage, and features a quad-core processor for better performance. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (32GB): $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Save on this 8-inch tablet, which features wireless charging and a little more RAM than the regular Fire HD 8 Plus. These devices are particularly well-suited for entertainment, supporting the major streaming services, and being a solid choice for comics reading too.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet (64GB): $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Get the best price ever on this 1080p-ready HD tablet from Amazon for Prime Day 2021, which supports wireless charging and includes 4GB of RAM. This is a hefty discount, and if size matters to you, the 10.1-inch screen should take care of that.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Our favorite Amazon deal is the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $110. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB): $189.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021-released 10.1-inch tablet takes a deep discount for Prime Day 2021. If 1080p video is something you want from a portable slate, this is one to consider, since it supports the major streaming apps. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life with the Fire HD 10 tablet. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (32GB): $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you know a kid who's been particularly well-behaved of late (and we mean really well-behaved), the Kids edition of its 10.1-inch, 1080p-ready tablet takes a deep discount this week. Since this is the all-new version, it hasn't been discounted before, so it's a Prime Day 2021 bargain. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet (32GB): $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - The Kids edition of Amazon's 10.1-inch tablet comes with parental controls, to ensure children are only seeing content that's appropriate for them. This is a fancy tablet to give to a kid, but the discount here is nice and deep for Prime Day 2021 – and the first for this particular model.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet (16GB): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you want a solid starter tablet for a child in your life, consider this deal, which takes almost half the price off Amazon's 7-inch tablet. Parents can control what content their kids see, including apps they request to download from Amazon's digital store.View Deal

