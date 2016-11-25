The best iPad and tablet deals on Black Friday 2016

Black Friday is the best time to of the year to pick up an iPad or Tablet, and retailers across the internet are slashing their prices today - great news for those of us who want a handheld device!

All those tumbling prices can prove to be confusing, though, so to help you out we've gathered together the very best iPad and Tablet deals for Black Friday.

Not only will we gather the lowest prices, but we'll use our expert knowledge to identify the best products, so you can shop with confidence that you're getting the best price and the best products this Black Friday.

The best iPad Black Friday 2016 deals

Apple iPad mini 2: If you don't mind a smaller - and older - iPad, then you can get some fantastic prices. This 32GB iPad mini 2 tablet isn't the newest iPad, but it's still a great device. Enter the code IPAD20 to get £20 off the asking price - now just £219 from Currys

Apple iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi 32GB: This is a great deal if you don't mind a slightly older model of the iPad Mini. This deal knocks off £50 for the 32GB version - now just £209 from Argos

Apple iPad mini 4: If you're after Apple's smaller 7.9-inch tablet, then John Lewis has got a great Black Friday deal for the iPad mini 4 - now just £359 from John Lewis

Apple iPad 4 Refurbished: One of the best ways to save even more money on Black Friday is by buying refurbished gadgets. These are pre-owned devices that have been repaired and refreshed by Apple, making sure they meet its stringent quality checks - now £239 from Tesco Direct

Apple iPad Air 2: The Apple iPad Air 2 with Apple A8X CPU, 9.7-inch screen, Wi-Fi & Cellular from £349 at John Lewis

Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi 128GB: This deal is selling out fast so make sure you move quickly! With £40 knocked off the price, this 128GB iPad Air 2 is a must buy - now just £469 from Argos

Apple iPad Pro: Apple's king-size iPad has had its price slashed by £30 for the 128GB version. Be quick to jump on this deal - now £609 from John Lewis

Apple iPad Pro: Get £30 off the 32GB Gold version of the iPad Pro - now just £549 from Currys

The best Android tablet Black Friday 2016 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: The price of this 7-inch tablet from Samsung has now fallen below £100, so now's the perfect time to pick it up - now just £99.99 from Argos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Get this 10.1-inch Android tablet with a larger 16GB of storage with £50 off - get it for £159 from John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2: Save £30 this Black Friday on Samsung's 9.7-inch tablet in Gold with 32GB internal storage - now £369.99 from Currys

Amazon Fire Tablet 7-inch: Unsurprisingly, Amazon have been very generous this Black Friday with its own range of Fire Tablets. This Wi-Fi version with 8GB of storage is now £20 cheaper - get it for just £29.99 from Amazon

Amazon Fire Tablet 7-inch: Amazon isn't the only retailer that's slashing the prices of its Amazon Fire tablets - Argos has got in on the act as well, cutting £20 off the asking price - now just £29.99

Amazon Fire HD 6: This 6-inch tablet has a HD display, quad-core processor and 16GB storage - now £69 from Tesco Direct

Amazon Fire HD8: If you're after a nice 8-inch screen on your Amazon device, then the HD8 is the one for you, and this is an excellent Black Friday deal for the tablet - just £104.49 from Tesco Direct

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Tablet: This unique tablet comes with a 10.1-inch screen, Wi-Fi, 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage and a built in projector! Great for watching videos and presentations - now £349.95 from John Lewis

Lenovo Tab 2 A7-20: Lenovo's 7-inch tablet has had £22 knocked off its price for Black Friday. It has 1GB RAM, 16GB storage and a quad-core processor - now £57.99 from Tesco Direct

Acer Iconia One 7-inch: If you're after a decent tablet, then this is a great deal. It comes with a 6 hour battery life, 16GB storage and runs Android 6 Marshmallow - buy now for just £79 from AO.com

Acer Iconia One 8-inch: Fancy a tablet with a larger screen? For just £10 extra you can get an 8-inch HD screen - now just £89 from AO.com

Huawei MediaPad T1: This budget 10-inch tablet comes with a microSD slot, 16GB storage and it's now £50 cheaper for Black Friday - get it for £99.99 from Currys while stocks last

Best Windows tablet Black Friday 2016 deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Amazon has knocked off a huge £250 off of this brilliant tablet. It comes with an Intel Core M processor, 128GB storage and 4GB RAM - now just £549.99 from Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Microsoft's gorgeous Surface Pro tablet gets some lovely deals this Black Friday, so if you're looking for the best Windows tablet on the market today, this is the deal for you - now £599 from John Lewis

Windows Connect 9-inch Tablet: Non-Surface Windows tablets may not be the top of your 'must have' list, but they can be powerful and versatile devices. This 9-inch tablet is a good example - it's got £70 off and comes with a quad-core processor and the Windows 10 operating system - now just £59 from Tesco Direct