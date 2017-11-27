The best iPad and Android tablet deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Cyber Monday is over, but don't worry if you missed out – many special deals are still live, so you can still snap up a bargain tablet if you move quickly.

All the iPad deals have now ended, but if you're looking for an Android tablet then you're in luck.

We’ll be keeping this page updated and pruning out old deals once the trackers revert back to their old prices, but bear in mind that some of the offers below might have expired.

The best Android and Amazon tablet deals after Cyber Monday 2017

If you're not an Apple fan, these deals are much more likely to be your cup of tea. We've got some Amazon Fire tablets, some Samsung Galaxy devices, Lenovo, and more.