The best iPad and Android tablet deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Cyber Monday is over, but don't worry if you missed out – many special deals are still live, so you can still snap up a bargain tablet if you move quickly.
All the iPad deals have now ended, but if you're looking for an Android tablet then you're in luck.
We’ll be keeping this page updated and pruning out old deals once the trackers revert back to their old prices, but bear in mind that some of the offers below might have expired.
The best Android and Amazon tablet deals after Cyber Monday 2017
If you're not an Apple fan, these deals are much more likely to be your cup of tea. We've got some Amazon Fire tablets, some Samsung Galaxy devices, Lenovo, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 32GB: now £299 (was £399) from John Lewis
It may have been replaced by the superior Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, but that just makes this great Android tablet a touch cheaper. You can get the larger screen Galaxy Tab S2 for only £299 today.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 32GB: down to £229.99 (was £329) from Currys
Here's another version of the Galaxy Tab S2, but this one is much cheaper. That's because it comes with a smaller 8-inch display, but it's still a great deal that you can pick up from Currys for only £229.99.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 16GB: now £179 (was £229.99) from Argos
After a smaller screen and a lower price than the Samsung tablet above? This Galaxy Tab only comes with 16GB of storage, but the price is much lower and with the additional discount, that means the Galaxy Tab A is running out of stock at most retailers.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
Already a remarkably cheap tablet, the Fire 7 getting a discount may sound ludicrous but Amazon has bumped the price down to only £29.99. You get what you pay for, but the Fire 7 is certainly cheap.
Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon
Here's another of Amazon's super cheap tablet range and now the price has dropped even further. It has an upgraded HD display that outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it packs in Alexa too.
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99) from Amazon
The Fire HD 10 has also been upgraded recently and it now comes with more memory and a better screen. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it's nearly 33% cheaper now means it's a terrific deal.
Alba 10-inch Android tablet - now £79.99 (was £89.99) from Argos
Argos has bumped down the price of this already cheap Android Alba tablet by £10 making it a better price than ever. You can pick it up right here.
Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99)
Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off.
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10-inch tablet - now £249.99 (was £299.99) from Argos
Here's another tablet direct from Lenovo with £50 off too. It isn't as cheap as the deal above, but it's a far more capable Android slate and it can be yours for only £249.99.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99) from Amazon
Looking for a tablet your kids can use? How about the Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition? It's down to £69.99 which is a big discount and makes this already affordable tablet even more tempting.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99) from Amazon
You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99.
