Australia's best cheap headphones, discounts and deals in March 2018

With headphones of all types, colours and styles flooding the market, it’s hard knowing which ones to pick – do you go for the premium model you’ve always wanted, or are you better off just grabbing a cheap set from the discount bin?

Well, it’s worth remembering that cheap headphones are cheap for a reason, so even if saving money is priority we can’t recommend those $2 discount-bin variety that you find all over the world. And, as you’ll find out below, you don’t always have spend a lot of dosh to snag a great set of headphones either.

To save you the time and effort, we’ve put together this dedicated guide to the best bargains on great-sounding headphone. We constantly monitor major Aussie retailers and go a-huntin’ to bring you the most worthwhile deals on a variety of sets – from in-ear buds to noise-cancelling cans – so check out our continually updated list below to discover the best current headphones deals in Australia.

Best over-ear headphone deals this week

Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $353.19 (usually $499.95): Developed for the frequent traveller, these noise-cancelling cans are one of the best in the market today, and they do cost a pretty penny. But you can snag a pair in Gold from eBay by using the code PRINT at checkout, bring the price of the Sony WH-1000XM2 to just over $353. Sale ends March 22.



Bose QC35 II over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $368 (usually $499): Given that Bose has slapped a price tag of $499 onto the Bose QC35 II NC cans, snagging a set for just $368 is a great bargain. Head to eBay, apply the code PRINT at checkout and you can get the black or the silver set for the same low price of $368. Sale ends March 22.

View Deal

Sony MDR-ZX770BN noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones for $199 (usually $299.95): If you aren’t too keen on a premium set of noise-cancelling cans, Sony even has a mid-range set on offer. The Sony ZX7770BN sports a 40mm driver and offers premium sound quality and build, a comfortable fit and darn good battery life for a budget price. And you can save $100 on the set at the manufacturer's website where the cans are on sale for $199, the cheapest we've seen these headphones sell for.

View Deal

Sennheiser PXC550 noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $388 (was $499): Touch-sensitive ear cups keep you in control of your environment and promise comfort and great sound, along with noise cancellation to shut the world out. You can even let some ambient noise in by switching off the noise cancellation whenever you want. These premium cans retail for $499, but you can get yourself a pair from Addicted to Audio for $388.

View Deal

Best in-ear headphone deals this week

Bose SoundSport Free for $243.40 (usually $299.95): Bose’s signature sound without the wires in the company’s first true wireless ‘buds is a great buy at $243 from eBay. Just be sure to use the code PRINT at checkout, with the offer ending March 22.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $299.95 (usually $399.95): Sony’s cut wires and ambient noise from the WF-1000X by adding noise cancelling into a compact form factor that gives you the freedom to move around without getting entangled or tickled by cables. And this is the cheapest we've seen the WF-1000X 'buds sell for – head to Addicted To Audio and snag them for just $299.95, saving $100.

View Deal

Sony XB70BT Extra Bass Bluetooth in-ear headphones for $117 (usually $150): Already priced with the budget-conscious in mind, the XB70BT ‘buds promise excellent sound without the premium cost. But you can get them for even cheaper at Sony’s website where the ‘buds are on sale for $117, saving you $33. For that price, it’s not a bad bargain at all.

View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones for $134 (was $169): These are one of our favourite in-ear headphones when it comes to sound quality. If you’re not too hassled by a cable, the Sennheisser Momentum ‘buds are a great option that look good too. And you save a little as well, when shopping at Addicted to Audio, where the ‘buds are on sale (for both Apple and Samsung devices ) for $134.

View Deal

The best deals on our favourite headphones

To help you decide which headphones work best for you, we've decided to put together a little buying guide with a list of our favourite recommendations.

The headphones you'll find here have tons of features to help you to get the most out of your music, or any other form of audio-visual entertainment you prefer, however you like to listen to it.

Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose has brought its fantastic noise-cancelling technology to a pair of wireless headphones and it's done so without any of the traditional drawbacks of wireless headphones. They sound great, and their battery life is long enough for all but the longest of flights. They're super comfortable, and despite the fact that they don't use the AptX Bluetooth standard, the wireless doesn't harm their sound quality one bit.

Priced at AU$499 a pop, the QC35s sit firmly at the premium end of the spectrum, but if you want the best noise-cancelling headphones available right now, then you can't get any better. And they can be bought at a great price, too.

Read our review of the Bose QC 35 .

Bose QuietControl 30

For a pair of in-ear headphones, the QC 30 has a level of noise cancellation that matches any of Bose’s over-ear cans, and that’s very impressive given its size. In fact, the level of noise cancellation can be adjusted to suit your environment via the in-line remote.

But the effective noise-cancelling comes at the cost of sound quality. The QC 30 isn’t the best-sounding headphones in the world, but if you’re not an audio connoisseur, these are still a pretty good set of headphones to get, especially for those who don’t particularly enjoy the feel of cans on their ears.

Read our review of the Bose QC 30 .

Bose QuietComfort 25

The QC 25 are just as good as Bose’s premium cans, but without the premium price tag. They’re still expensive at $399 a piece, but they achieve top performance per dollar and definitely worth your hard-earned dosh.

With exemplary sound quality and equally excellent ambient noise cancellation, the QC 25 will suit the serious or the casual listener, providing a wonderfully immersive experience when watching movies or TV shows, playing games or just listening to your favourite beats.

Read our review of the Bose QC 25 .

Bose QuietComfort 20

For a pair of tethered in-ear headphones that cost you $369, you’d expect only the best from Bose, and the QC 20 does not disappoint. If you have the spare change and want incredible noise-cancelling combined with comfort and amazing sound quality, you really ought to get the QuietComfort 20.

The silicone ear tips are designed for a perfect fit while sealing the ear canal and the power for noise-cancellation comes from a lithium-ion battery. This makes the battery pack a tad unwieldy, but you’ll figure out how best to stow it as you go along. But all in all, these are one of the best headphones we’ve put through the paces.

Read our review of the Bose QC 20 .

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless on-ear headphones

These no-holds-barred wireless headphones are oozing with positive qualities, but the cans don't come cheap. However, if you're an audio lover that can spare the expense, do not hesitate on this comfortable, hard-working set of headphones that will likely last for years.

Stainless-steel arms and leather finishes gives the headphones a rugged look, while the ball-jointed swivelling earcups provide ample movement and comfort. Battery-savers will find the wired option to be convenient, but you can also turn the headphones on to activate active noise cancellation.

Read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless over-ear headphones.

Oppo PM-3

The Oppo PM-3 is a truly stunning pair of headphones. Make no mistake, we've reviewed a lot of headphones over the years but none have we become more fond of than the PM-3.

They're equally comfortable being plugged into a headphone amp at home as they are commuting through the hustle and bustle of the big smoke, and they stand head and shoulders above rival products from bigger brands. We really can't recommend them highly enough, they're just amazing.

Read our review of the Oppo PM-3.

Sennheiser Momentum In-ear headphones

With the appealing candy apple detailing, Sennheiser gets you in the door. But once you're in, you'll stay for the killer sound quality that comes from the Momentum In-Ear earphones. And you won't have a problem that it's tethered.

Capable of providing booming, tight bass straight to your ear canal, the Momentum In-ear buds will have you foot-tapping to practically every tune you listen to. And for a low-cost set of in-ears, they're as fine as they come.

Read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum In-ear headphones.

If you're after more information on headphones in different form factors, take a look at some of our other dedicated audio articles: