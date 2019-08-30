The Apple Watch 4 gets a rare $70 price cut at Amazon

If you've been waiting to snag a deal on the Apple Watch 4, then you're in luck. Amazon has a rare price cut on the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular and GPS technology. For a limited time, you can get the Series 4 smartwatch on sale for $429. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for latest Apple watch. If you're not interested in LTE connectivity, Amazon also the Apple Watch 4 without cellular on sale for $349.



The Apple Watch 4 is the latest model smartwatch from Apple that features an upgraded design and additional health features. The Series 4 smartwatch features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The bonus health benefits include a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS. The smartwatch also tracks popular workouts, calories, and offers heart rate monitoring.



The Series 4 includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, play music, and receive notifications. This particular model comes with LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.



Price cuts on the Apple Watch 4 are rare, and this particular deal is only $5 more than the record-low Prime Day price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late. We don't see prices getting any lower for a while, but the Amazon Black Friday deals might be worth a shout.

Amazon also has the Apple Watch 4 with a silver aluminum case and white sport band on sale for $349. The smartwatch includes GPS technology but lacks LTE connectivity.

