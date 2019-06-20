The Amazon Prime Day deals surely won't have a better Echo Dot deal than this

It's back folks, the best ever deal for the diminutive and massively popular Amazon Echo Dot is available once again. You better get a move on though as the offer expires June 24th.

We're expecting next month's Amazon Prime Day deals to bring the Echo Dot down to £29.99 as per usual, or £24.99 at the very best if Amazon really want to go to war with the Google Home Mini. This deal is significantly cheaper though.

You can get the Amazon Echo Dot bundled in with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited's (it's like Spotify) family plan for just £15.98. That's £14.99 for Amazon Music and a mere 99p for the Echo Dot smart speaker on top. That's insanely good as you're saving £49 off the RRP.

So yes, the catch to getting this super cheap price is having to sign up for another service and making sure you pay for a month's access after any free trial period ends. But considering it only costs £14.99 and you can cancel it straight away once you've paid for a month, that's a stunning offer. Amazon will then send you a discount code which you can use to discount an Echo Dot down to just 99p.

You might not want to cancel the excellent music streaming service though, especially as it works so well with Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot with you being able to simply request songs, artists and albums with voice commands. The family plan allows you to share access to over 50 million songs on six accounts to be played on smart speakers, mobiles, laptops, Fire TV devices and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan | £15.98 at Amazon

Even if you already have Spotify Premium, £15.98 is an unbeatable price for a new Echo Dot, and as we keep saying, you can cancel the service after the first month. If you want an Echo Dot you won't find a better deal.

View Deal

The promotion for the super cheap Echo Dot runs until 9am June 24th, and once you have your discount code you have July 31st to redeem it. You can see the full T&Cs on the promo page once you click through, but we've covered the most important parts - namely that you're free to cancel the subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited once that first payment of £14.99 has gone through.

If the 'family plan' is bit overkill for your needs, but you enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited, once you've received your discount code and ordered the Echo Dot, you could always downgrade your membership to standard version for £9.99 a month, or if you're an Amazon Prime member, £7.99 a month. Not a Prime member? Give it a go with a free trial and you can test our the super fast delivery options and film/TV streaming service too.

If you end up sticking with the Music Unlimited service the upcoming Prime Day deals might be a perfect opportunity to pick up some extra speakers to dot (ha!) around the house or beef up the sound in one room.