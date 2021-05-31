The 70 best Memorial Day sales right now: Lowe's, Best Buy, Walmart and more

It's Monday, May 31, which means Memorial Day sales are in full force with incredible deals from your favorite online retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, Walmart, Home Depot, and more.



We've been hunting down all the bargains to find the very best Memorial Day deals that are worthy of your time. From patio furniture, appliances, and mattresses, to 4K TVs, laptops, and vacuums - there's something for everyone at this year's Memorial Day sales event.



So what's on sale at this year's sale? You'll find fantastic discounts on outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, planters, and lawnmowers, as well as record-low prices on major appliances from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

Memorial Day mattress sales are also a big category, with some of the best offers you'll find all year. And, last but not least, if you're looking for tech bargains, you'll also find deals on 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones from Amazon, Dell, Walmart, and more.



Below you'll find links to the Memorial Day sale pages of all the big online stores and the 70 best Memorial Day deals that we've hand-picked and divided into categories. Keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales end at midnight, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

The 70 best Memorial Day sales and deals

Memorial Day sales: TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $159.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.View Deal

TCL 43-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $429.99 $288 at Walmart

Save $142 - For just $288, you can pick up this TCL 43-inch HD TV at the Walmart Memorial Day sales event. This cheap TV deal comes with the Roku experience for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon at the 2021 Memorial Day sales event. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $548 at Walmart

Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. It's not often you see such a large OLED on sale for this price, so it's very tempting indeed.View Deal

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $2,599.99 $1,998 at Amazon

Save $601 - Those on the hunt for a premium TV with plenty of screen space will be particularly excited to find this 75-inch Sony X950H model on sale for $1,998. That's an incredible $600 discount, and it's the first time we've seen this 2020 TV take such a price cut. That means you're getting the all-time lowest price on this high-quality display.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's official Memorial Day sale has begun and includes a $400 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, plus you'll snag $399 worth of free gifts added to your order. Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress for pure value from our sister site Tom's Guide.View Deal

The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale is happening right now, which gets you a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm). The retailer is also throwing in a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) with your purchase. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Memorial Day sale has arrived and you can save 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get two free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.View Deal

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $250 - We have a special offer that currently beats the official Memorial Day sale - just click this link, and you can save $225 when you spend over $1,000. This deal applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale has an impressive 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $359.58 at Amazon

Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $359.58.View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale has arrived and you score up to 20% off everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695 - a fantastic price for a quality mattress.View Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 $549 at Purple

Save up to $300 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals, you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative, responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex and has a 10-year warranty.View Deal

Serta iComfort Mattress: from $999 $709 at Serta

Save up to $1000 - Score some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year at the Serta Memorial Day mattress sale event. You'll find all iComfort mattresses up to $400 off with prices starting at $799 for a twin ($200 off) and the queen iComfort on sale for $949 ($150 off). The iComfort memory foam mattress is designed to keep the warmest sleepers comfy and cool thanks to its multi-layered mattress-cooling foam technology, which adds support, resilience, and temperature regulation.View Deal

Casper Original Mattress: from $595 $506 at Casper

Save up to $194 - Casper's Memorial Day mattress sale gets you 15% off all its mattresses which includes the best-selling Casper Original. Built to suit all types of sleepers, the Casper Original features three layers and an eco-friendly, removable cover that's machine washable. After the discount, you can get the Casper Original Mattress (twin) for $506 (was $595) or the Casper Original Mattress (queen) for $931 (was $1,095).View Deal

Memorial Day sales: patio furniture deals

Home Depot: Save up to 50% on outdoor living

Spruce up your outdoor space with these fantastic deals from Home Depot's outdoor Memorial Day sale whether you're looking to fill a small space or a big backyard, you can find huge savings on a wide selection of outdoor living items, including patio furniture, umbrellas, chairs, rugs, dining tables, and more.View Deal

Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15

Create your dream backyard at Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which including fantastic deals on outdoor items. You'll find rollback prices on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and so much more.View Deal

Lowe's: Save up to $200 on patio furniture

You can save up to 20% on patio sets and accessories at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. The discounts include outdoor couches, dining tables, chairs, cushions, and so much more. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line patio set or an affordable sectional - Lowe's has you covered.View Deal

Target: Save 15% on select patio furniture collections

You can score 15% off select patio furniture at Target right now which includes stylish chairs, dining tables, couches, tables, conversation sets, and more. You can also find fantastic prices on rugs, decor, pillows, planters, lighting, and fire pits.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: laptop deals

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $239 $179 at Walmart

Chromebooks are a great choice if you're looking for a cheaper machine for schoolwork, browsing, or shopping, and this 14-inch Lenovo should stick all those boxes. Inside it's got a Mediatek processor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD, which should ensure some rather speedy performance for all the basics.View Deal

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $339.99 $289.99 at Dell

Save $50 - The first of the Dell Inspiron machines on our list features an Intel Pentium N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Those are some really well-rounded specs for the price and makes this one a good option if you simply want the basics on a very cheap laptop.View Deal

HP 15z laptop: $369.99 $319.99 at HP

Save $50 - Another great low-cost Windows alternative is this HP 15z - which is receiving a small but welcome price cut in the HP Memorial Day laptop sales. Inside this one's featuring an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD - which aren't absolutely cutting edge, but are actually fairly powerful for the price here. Definitely a great option if you need a fairly cheap workhorse machine.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $459.99 $369.99 at Dell

Save $90 - Dell just launched its Memorial Day sale and you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for $369.99. This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 not only has a hefty 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM but a fairly speedy AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. With specs like these, this one's going to be able to handle a ton of work and casual applications.View Deal

HP 14T laptop: $579 $419.99 at HP

Save $160 - Here's a great Memorial Day laptop sale for those who want a machine that's really up to date. Inside this 14-inch touchscreen HP is an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - really great for the price, and specs that should last a few good years down the line too.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just ahead of the official Memorial Day sale, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $900. We'd move quickly on this one as it's going to be extremely popular. The larger 512GB model is still available for a record low price that we've seen for the last week as well.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop: $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a massive $250 price cut with this fantastic Memorial Day deal at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: kitchen deals

Magic Bullet Personal Blender: $49.99 $37.77 at Walmart

Save $12 - Walmart has the best-selling Magic Bullet blender on sale for just $37.77 at the Memorial Day sales event. The personal blender can whip up sauces, dips, drinks, and snacks and comes with three different cup sizes.View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.View Deal

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.View Deal

Innsky 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Air Fryer: $159.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $64 - Score a massive $83 discount on this 5.8-quart stainless steel air fryer at Amazon's Memorial Day sales event. The air fryer evenly cooks food four times faster than a conventional oven features seven preset modes so you can whip up french fries, chicken, and more with a press of a button.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.View Deal

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: $219.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Brew a hot or iced cappuccino or latte with a push of a button with the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker that's on sale for $189.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The coffee maker also comes with a built-in milk frother and features a cold setting for cold-frothed milk.View Deal

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $229.99 $209.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has a $20 price cut on the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill. The four-quart air fryer can roast, bake, and dehydrate and delivers perfect char-grilled results thanks to the superhot 500°F cyclonic grilling technology.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: lawn and garden deals

Up to $100 off outdoor power equipment: save on riding and push lawn mowers at Home Depot

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now and you can save up to $100 on outdoor power equipment which includes riding and push lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, pressure washers and more.View Deal

Gardening tools starting at $19.99: Memorial Day deals on gardening goods at Amazon

Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect garden in your own backyard. Amazon's Memorial Day deals start at just $19.99, you can save on gardening tools, plants, potting mix, gloves, pots, and so much more.View Deal

Save on indoor and outdoor planters: deals on planters and live plants at Walmart

Whether your shopping for indoor or outdoor plants and planters, Walmart's Memorial Day sales event has you covered. You can find fantastic deals on a variety of planters that come in all shapes, sizes and prices.View Deal

Ego Power+ cordless electric lawnmower: $549 $499 at Lowe's

Save $50 - Another great item to buy online thanks to flexible delivery options are lawnmowers - pretty bulky objects that can thankfully be delivered right to your door. Here's an Ego Power cordless lawnmower that's currently one of the best-selling items in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. With a powerful battery capable of a full hour of use on a single charge and even self-propelling, this is a good option if you want to make mowing that yard a real breeze.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: vacuum deals

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.View Deal

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Cleaner: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell pet hair eraser vacuum on sale for $179.99. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll and specialized pet tools for quick and convenient clean-ups.View Deal

Bissel ProHeat 2X vacuum cleaner: $279 $249.99 at Lowe's

Save $30 - The Bissel ProHeat 2X is one of Lowe's best-selling vacuum cleaners and right now you can score yourself a tidy little price cut thanks to the Memorial Day sales. With a sophisticated 2-in-1 action to remove pet hairs, stains, and even odors from carpets, the Bissel ProHeat 2X is an expensive - but worthwhile - addition to any home. View Deal

Craftsman V20 cordless stick vacuum: $199 $149 at Lowe's

Save $50 - Alternatively, if you need something a little lighter, here's another great option from the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. This Craftsman V20 is lightweight, but still has anti-tangle technology, powerful suction, and a full one hour of runtime per battery charge. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum features Dirt Detect sensors that alert the Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal

Neato Robotics D7 robot vacuum: $599.99 $449.99 at Lowe's

Save $150 - Cut the humans out completely and get yourself a powerful robot vacuum cleaner in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. With precise 'LaserSmart' guidance, mapping, and regular software updates, this Neato D7 is a little pricey, but definitely worth it if you want some powerful cleaning tech in your home.View Deal

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control, and the compatible iRobot app allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $349.99 $449.99 at Dyson

Save $100 - Dyson has knocked $100 off the cost of its cordless vacuum cleaner, which was launched in 2016, and comes with two different cleaning heads, four tools, a docking station and a charger. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this cordless vacuum cleaner – beating even those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $53.98 at Amazon

Save $46 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $39 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.View Deal

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum just ahead of its official Memorial Day sale. Designed to clean your whole home, the cordless vacuum has a 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11and provides up to up to 120 minutes of run time.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can score a $30 price cut on the Apple iPad in Space Grey at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Another great Apple deal this week is on the 64GB iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is on sale for $549 - only $10 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The 10.9-inch tablet comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like power and feed and also features Touch ID and an impressive camera system.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: headphone deals

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Headphones: $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 75t offer a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and comes with active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro. With this Memorial Day deal though, they're much cheaper than Apple's popular earbuds and make a great alternative if you're on a budgetView Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $119.98 at Amazon

Save $39 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $129. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.View Deal

AirPods Max: $549 $519.99 at Amazon

If you're after a pair of Apple's particularly expensive headphones, you'll find a slight discount at Amazon to ease you into that $500 price point. This is the cheapest these luxury cups have ever been, though, so it's still a deal worth celebrating.View Deal

Memorial Day sales: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 4 activity tracker: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the ultra-slim Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for a record-low price of $99.95. The waterproof activity tracker comes with a built-in GPS and has an impressive seven-day battery life.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $199 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $229.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch on sale for $199.95. The smartwatch features GPS technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, 45mm: $ 479.99 $409.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Score an impressive $70 discount on the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The smartwatch features LTE connectivity so you can call, text, and pay from your watch so you can leave your phone at home.View Deal

