Microsoft at E3 2017: 6 things we want to see

Update: Microsoft's E3 2017 Keynote kicks off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BT Sunday, June 11. Before it does, however, here's one last look at what we're hoping to see before the end of the presentation.

Original article continues below...

If ever there was a year for Microsoft to put on a strong showing at E3 it’s this year. Sony has held a comfortable lead in hardware sales and also beat Microsoft to launch the world’s first console VR headset last year, the PlayStation VR.

But the tide could be about to turn. Microsoft has its new console, Project Scorpio, poised to strike at the end of the year, and it has the potential to blow Sony’s PS4 Pro out of the water, with support for native Ultra HD gaming.

When it comes to the world of tech however, it takes more than simply being the most powerful piece of hardware. There’s a delicate balance that must be struck to achieve mass-market success, and it involves so much more than just raw power.

If Microsoft wants to come out on top at this year’s E3 it will need to find the perfect formula to combine its hardware, software and services.

These are the six announcements we’d love to see from Microsoft at E3 2017.