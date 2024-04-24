The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update fixes an issue that stopped some players being able to connect to Wi-Fi

Nintendo has rolled out a fix in its latest system update for the Nintendo Switch that addresses the console's inability to detect wireless access points (Wi-Fi) when setting up a new network connection.

Spotted by VGC, this latest system update, Ver. 18.0.1, specifically addresses players not being able to set up new wireless network connections, due to their access points not showing up in the network selection menu. This does seem to have been sorted now, thankfully, along with the usual "stability improvements" we've come to expect from every Switch firmware update.

The full patch notes, as listed on Nintendo's official support page, are as follows:

Fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network. If you’re unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only “WPA2 (AES)” so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update. After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network’s security settings to its previous settings.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Your Nintendo Switch console will usually prompt you to update on restart or when booting up a game. Failing that, you can head to System Settings, followed by the 'System Update' option to apply the latest update manually. The console will restart once the update has been completed.

While Nintendo's online infrastructure has been infamously rocky at the best of times, it's good that the company was able to fix this specific issue swiftly. There's no shortage of the best Nintendo Switch games that rely on internet connections for online multiplayer, including Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Monster Hunter Rise.

