Fortnite Festival's next major headlining star is Billie Eilish

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Festival season 3 will feature pop star Billie Eilish.

Starting today (April 23) through to June 13, the award-winning singer will be taking the stage in the latest season alongside new outfits, instruments, emotes, Jam Tracks, and more items themed after the artist, some of which can be earned by completing this season's Festival Quests.

While there is a free reward track, players can also upgrade to the Premium Reward Track which will unlock an extra layer of rewards to be earned, as well as the Green Roots Billie Outfit, which will be received automatically upon purchase.

With the launch of Season 3, Epic Games has also made Rock Band 4 guitar controllers fully compatible with the game mode's new song parts - Pro Lead and Pro Bass - on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and can be accessed on the Main Stage. This also includes the recently-launched PDP Riffmaster.

You can head over to the official blog post to see whether your controller can be supported this season.

There are also a bunch of quality-of-life improvements that have been made to the game mode, which you can read in full below.

Fortnite Festival Season 3 patch notes

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Improvement and Fixes:

Pro Lead and Pro Bass

Added two new song parts: Pro Lead and Pro Bass ! All current and future Jam Tracks now have these two playable song parts, accessible on the Main Stage with a guitar controller.

and ! All current and future Jam Tracks now have these two playable song parts, accessible on the Main Stage with a guitar controller. Pro Lead and Pro Bass have hammer-on and pull-off notes. When you have a streak going, you can hit these notes without strumming!

Pro Lead and Pro Bass have colored notes for each lane, corresponding with the guitar controller's buttons.

Leaderboards now have new listings to support Pro Lead and Pro Bass scores. Climb to the top!

To support the release of Pro Lead and Pro Bass, we’ve updated the Overdrive color for all song parts from bright orange to silver-white. How you gather and activate Overdrive hasn’t changed, but we felt with the added note colors that Overdrive needed to appear more distinct.

For now, the whammy bar only provides a visual effect. There is no audio distortion or extra Overdrive energy when whammying.

We’re continuing to improve the feel of playing with a guitar controller and want your feedback! For rhythm-rocking veterans, there may be situations where you miss a note you’d expected to hit, or where a familiar Jam Track feels different. Let us know your thoughts as you don the axe in Fortnite Festival. We’re excited to see you shred!

Tuning Up

The Music Library now shows an expanded set of stats, showing your selected Instrument type’s best performance in each Jam Track row.

The Music Library is now also ordered with new and featured Jam Tracks at the top by default (this can be re-sorted), allowing players with large libraries to easily access Quest-relevant Jam Tracks.

New Wristband Quests and rewards have been added.

Season 2 leaderboard scores have been recorded and archived. The leaderboards await your new top performances with Season 3!

For more convenient song selection, you'll be closer to the organ when you arrive Backstage. No more sprinting to make your setlist!

There are more stats on the Results screen after each performance. You can now see the percentage of notes hit and missed and the average from your other performances to see how you’ve improved.

We’ve reordered the song parts selection menu to Vocals > Bass > Lead > Drums.

We fixed a bug that was granting a “Double Overdrive” meter during certain note sections.

Made various other fixes and improvements.