The 10 best Amazon deals: Kindle, Fire TV Stick, Ring and tablets on sale today

We're rounding up today's 10 best deals from Amazon's epic device sale, which includes record-low prices on Fire tablets, the Kindle e-reader, Fire TV Stick, Ring Doorbell, Echo Show, and more.

Some highlighted offers from the Amazon sale include the Kindle e-reader on sale for a record-low price of just $59.99 (was $89.99), a $10 discount on the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick, and the Echo Show 5 marked down to an all-time low price of $44.99 (was $89.99).



If you're looking for tablet deals, you can snag the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $99 (was $149.99) and a $40 discount on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet.



See more of the best Amazon device deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and you might not see record-low prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

The 10 best Amazon deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $39.99 at Amazon's device sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $15 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Amazon's latest sale has the Echo Show 5 down to a new record-low price of $44.99. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, make calls, set alarms, and more completely hands-free.

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can grab the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader, which packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 ppi glare-free display.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Amazon's device deals has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $84.99. That's a massive $45 discount and only $15 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - At 7-inches, the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is a great little gadget to have in any rucksack or car glove box - it also happens to be the cheapest of the kid-friendly Amazon devices. Powerful enough to cover all the basics, the Fire 7 Kids Pro comes with a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ as well as a protective cover case. Today's Amazon deal just so happens to be the cheapest yet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is just $5 more expensive than the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That record-low was of course over Black Friday last year, which makes this one of the best deals this year (so far). With an 8-inch fully HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of fully expandable storage, the Fire HD 8 is a nice little inexpensive tablet that really nails the basics.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's Amazon sale has the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor, works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. This is the first discount we've seen for the 2021 tablet, and we probably won't see a deal like this until the upcoming Black Friday sale.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's device deals include the all-new Ring Stick Up Cam that's on sale for $79.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled security camera. The HD security camera features two-way audio and can easily be mounted indoors or outside.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can get a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $99.99 - $70 less than a brand-new Ring Pro. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Amazon Kindle sales and see more of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals that are happening now.



You can also look forward to upcoming offers during the 2021 Black Friday deals event.