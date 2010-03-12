Harrods and Currys lay claim to UK's first 3D TVs

The Sony Bravia HX903 is now available for pre-order in the UK, with both Harrods and Currys proclaiming they are the first retailers in the country to stock the 3D television.

Harrods is stocking it in the Sony Centre section of its store, with Sam Zaku, Business Manager for Sound & Vision at Harrods saying about the TV: "We're really excited to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to see 3D TV first hand as seeing the technology in action is out of this world.

"3D is continuing to dominate the headlines and once more, our Sound & Vision department is at the forefront of cutting edge technology. We are delighted to offer our customers the chance to demo the first 3D TV in store today."

Currys, on the other hand, is also excited that it too can offer pre-orders for the telly – in store as of now and online after 4pm today – with the HX903 flagship megastore in New Malden, South London.

Pre-order price

Huw Crwys Williams, Category Director at Currys, has this to say about the TV: "To launch the UK's first 3D TV at Currys is fantastic.

"Customers already understand 3D technology so we expect interest levels to be high and as the 3D TVs are more affordable than might be expected for a new ground-breaking technology, it won't be long before 3D glasses are considered de rigueur.''

Currently it is only the HX903 which is available for pre-order for the princely sum of £2,500. 46-inch up to 60-inch versions will also be available at a later date.

Annoyingly, although the TV is primed to receive 3D content, in its current form it is not actually 3D enabled. To do this, you need to buy a separate transmitter, which will cost around £50.

The Sony Bravia HX903 should be ready to take home sometime in June.