Samsung Apps hits 100 million download landmark

Samsung has announced that its mobile and TV application store is celebrating a major milestone – with 100 million app downloads since its launch.

Samsung Apps launched in June 2010 with the Samsung Wave, and has gone from strength to strength – reaching 10 million downloads in three months and now attaining the 100 million mark

Samsung tells us that there are now more than 13,000 apps on the store, with Magic Torch, Need for Speed Shift and Asphalt 5 listed among the best sellers.

Rapid growth

"We are anticipating that Samsung Apps will show a rapid growth in 2011, especially with a variety of the upcoming bada device line-up" said Kang-Hyun Kwon, Senior Vice President of Media Solution Center, Samsung Electronics.

"Through consistent service improvement and high-quality app selections, we will continue to offer optimised application services for Samsung smartphones."

Samsung Apps are available in 120 countries and it is France that has racked up the most downloads followed by Germany and Spain.

That trio of European countries actually accounts for 40 per cent of the downloads from the store.