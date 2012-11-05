Samsung sold over 1 million HDTVs in US in October, setting new record

After selling more than 30 million Galaxy S3 smartphones this year, Samsung can now add another sales feather to its cap.

The company's TV division revealed Monday that October was a record-setting month for sales, as Samsung sold 1.15 million TVs in the U.S.

Though Samsung asserts the North American market is extremely crowded and competitive, it attributed its success to "premium marketing, efficient supply management strategy, and technology prowess."

Having earned six consecutive global best-seller titles, it appears Samsung is well on its way to a seventh in a row.

Bigger branding

While Samsung didn't reveal which TV models were the best-selling, the company has a clear focus on bigger displays.

The $10,000 Samsung ES9000 Smart TV is at the forefront of the company's marketing, as it anticipates increased demand for "super large TVs."

The news of Samsung's success comes on the heels of rumors the company is planning on a "radical brand makeover."

Reports indicated Samsung was planning to unveil its new look, said to be a more "vibrant" international brand akin to Apple, at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show.

Whatever Samsung has in store for consumers come January, the company's 2012 sales momentum will surely carry it there.

Via Engadget