CBS eyes up Netflix and Amazon for new VOD-only shows

Not content with beating HBO in subscriber numbers, it looks like Netflix and its video-on-demand brethren are set to get VOD-exclusive original programming from CBS.

The maker of CSI and NCIS has revealed that it is looking into delivering original shows for on-demand subscription services, marking a new avenue for the TV studio that's more at home producing content for its own network.

In the company's earnings call, its CEO Les Moonves hinted at a VOD tie-up, explaining that it "will be producing more and more shows for more and more outlets, including major streaming companies and other emerging distributors."

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu - the main VOD players - are no stranger to original programming. Netflix has won accolades with House of Cards, its own production, while Amazon has its own studio set up to create shows for Amazon Prime.

And then there's exclusive programming that bridges both terrestrial and online broadcasting. This can be seen with Extant, the Halle Berry starring sci-fi series. Amazon is currently streaming the show mere days after it premieres on CBS in the US.

Prime time

In the earnings call, Moonves also revealed that the popularity of VOD means the way a show's popularity is assessed will need to change.

"Many people look at a show like our drama, Elementary, and only see a live plus same-day audience of 9 million viewers on CBS, " explained Moonve. "We look at Elementary and see a big audience that grows to nearly 14 million, when you add in 7-day viewing on DVR, VOD and online viewing.

"Clearly, we need to look at the world in a whole new way. What appears to be a moderate hit may actually be a big one. As these trends continue, we will get paid for every viewer bringing in hundreds of millions of new dollars."

Via Recode and StreamDaily