Boxee TV lands exclusively at Wal-Mart Thursday

Shoppers looking to pick up Boxee TV for the holidays will have to set foot inside a store to do so, as the set-top box signs an exclusive deal with Wal-Mart.

Launching Nov. 1 in the U.S., the $99 Boxee TV box will land in the retail giant's more than 3,000 locations nationwide.

Boxee is understandably excited about the partnership, which will give the web-based set-top box marketing displays in the country's largest retailer for the holiday season.

"It's going to be a big launch for us," Boxee CEO Avner Ronen told Bloomberg.

"There's a big difference between having your product being carried by retailers, where it sits on the shelf, and getting real marketing behind it."

What's in the Box(ee TV)

Boxee TV arrives to replace the company's previous Boxee Box, and enter the heated competition with set-top boxes like Apple TV and Roku.

The hook for Boxee TV is the inclusion of free HD standard cable channels, giving users access to the likes of NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox along with apps for streaming services like Netflix, Vudu, YouTube and Pandora all in one box.

It also offers a cloud-based No Limits DVR service, with virtually unlimited space for recording TV shows on Boxee's servers for $14.99 a month.

Recorded shows can be accessed through a PC, smartphone, or tablet in addition to right on the Boxee TV box.

Limited DVR service will also be provided for non-subscribers, though the exact amount of space they can access hasn't been announced yet.

