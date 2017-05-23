10 best Smart TV apps for your Samsung TV

The days of having to rely on external media boxes to handle all of your Smart TV needs are very quickly coming to a close. Today's flagship TVs are filled to the brim with smarts of their own, which make them just as capable as a streaming box when it comes to serving you the shows, movies and music you want when you want them.

Samsung is no exception. Its Tizen OS is snappy and responsive, but in order to get the most out of your new set you'll need to load it up with apps. Samsung's app marketplace is filled to the brim, but so many choices pose a problem of its own: it can be hard to find the essentials.

But that's why we're here. We've done the digging for you and found 10 gems in the rough that we think are the top apps for your new Samsung Smart TV.

Need a new Samsung smart TV? How about the QE65Q9F QLED, Samsung's 2017 flagship QLED screen?