Target PS5 restock: it just sold out – here's when to get it next

The Target PS5 restock today, March 31, has officially sold out, with an early morning flash sale of the Sony console that surprised many. However, TechRadar reported on a PS5 drop rumor last night, and by following our PS5 restock Twitter tracker account, more than 150 people got it thanks to our alerts.

Here's how to know about the next PS5 restock, now that the Target sale is over.

You'll receive a notification that looks like this one from today's Target PS5 restock.

The Target PS5 restock date was sooner than anyone thought, although there was a Target internal email leak, according to YouTuber Jake Randall, who specializes in PS5 restock leaks, and cites corporate communications as his source.

He called it a "50/50 chance" but noted that while other Target PS5 restock sources were telling him they had no inventory at their stores, his original source has never been wrong. The drop, as usual, happened early in the morning (7:42am EDT) and, just as the restock rumor indicated, it was limited to a few stores in the US. There was no Xbox Series X restock, just PS5 Disc and Digital Edition back in stock.

So where and when will PS5 restock next? That's the question we're about to answer.

2. Know which stores will have restock and see what time they usually drop

We often know about the next PS5 restock date and times a variety of ways: official communications, employee and warehouse sources and patterns that haven't been changed in recent months from some retailers. Of course, as we've seen with the Amazon PS5 restock, the restock dates can change without notice, even from the most ironclad sources.

Whether or not there's a PS5 restock, Walmart may be next, with a rumored date of tomorrow, Thursday, April 1 – no joke. The retailer sells the PlayStation 5 every two weeks, and while it has yet to deliver on some consoles from the last PS5 drop, we anticipate to see waves of inventory launch on Thursday at 3pm EDT.

The Best Buy restock date may be cap off our week on Friday, April 2. The electronics retailer has gone 6-for-6 with Friday next-gen consoles stocks. Will it restock the PS5 seven weekends in a row? We may be able to confirm that soon, as we've done in the past via our exclusive reporting thanks to reliable warehouse sources.

Rumored GameStop date: Thursday or early next week (afternoon)

When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The GameStop PS5 restock date may be later this week or early next week. We often get a heads-up right before there's new stock, and the date is usually between one and one-and-a-half weeks after the last restock – that date being Tuesday, March 23. So either expect it on or Thursday April 1, or early next week.

The overdue Amazon PS5 restock has become the white whale of eager gamers looking to buy the PlayStation 5. We were sent information that the retailer had a PS5 restock date for Thursday, March 18 with 46,000 consoles up for grabs. But that scheduled date got shifted, clearly – and we're not sure why. Maybe it'll offload those 46,000 console in inventory this week. But really, who knows?

Antonline PS5 restock

Antonline usually has next-gen console restock every week – Antonline has publicly stated that it has "drops every week" – so because it launched a PS5 bundle today, March 30, we don't anticipate another restock from this retailer in the coming days. However, we'll keep watching in the off-chance there's a PS5 Digital Edition for sale.

We caution getting there on time: Antonline tends to sell out in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button.

Here's what our Antonline restock alert looked like yesterday:

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date may be this week, and multiple times this week. It's Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand and one of the more fair ways to buy the console: it uses a lottery system to keep bots at bay. You need a PSN account and it's one PS5 console per address. Its virtual queue is randomized, so we're always "in line" attempting to reach checkout.

Our success rate on getting through? About once every other week when there are 3-4 drops per week. Note: we never buy the PS5 in the end, giving up our spot to the next person and just testing it out for reporting purposes to see if it gets any easier or learn new tricks. One trick we've learned: while having new tabs open won't help your chances, using different browsers and different devices is the best way to get the console from Sony Direct.



Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 22 example shown):

There's always more to come from TechRadar about PS5 restock information. We'll keep this page updated with the most relevant news regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Walmart, Target and GameStop give you a better chance to buy it in March and April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021.