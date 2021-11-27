Take RTX gaming on the go for less than $1,000 with these Black Friday deals

It goes without saying that you often have to sacrifice some performance in your gaming laptop if you want to get one for under $1,000, but with these Black Friday gaming laptop deals, you can enjoy high performance gaming on the road with RTX 30-series graphics.

When it comes to Black Friday deals, budget gaming laptops under $1,000 are some of the biggest sellers out there, like this Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU for just $799, or this Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050 for $949 or this Lenovo Legion 5 AMD edition with RTX 3050 for $879.

No matter what you're looking for, the are RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and even some RTX 3060 gaming laptops out there right now for less than $1,000 for Black Friday, and we've rounded up our top picks to help you find the right gaming laptop for you.

Today's best RTX Gaming Laptop Black Friday deals

$1,099 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6, 15.6-inch FHD, AMD Ryzen 5, Nvidia RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB | $1,099 $879 at Lenovo

Save $220 - Get 20% off this Lenovo Legion 5 AMD edition gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 120Hz full 1080p display.

$1,149 Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6, 17-inch, AMD Ryzen 5, Nvidia RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB | $1,149 $919 at Lenovo

Save $230 - If you want a spacious 17.3-inch FHD display for your RTX 3050 GPU to power, this Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD will do the trick, especially now that it's 20% off for Black Friday.

MSI Sword 15 A11UD-001 | Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,199.99 MSI Sword 15 A11UD-001 | Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - MSI's Dragon Blade-inspired not only looks good, but also comes with a lot of power. And, it's 25% off from now until Black Friday, dropping this specific configuration below $1,000. What do you get in exchange? An 11th-gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TI GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, alongside an FHD screen. That's not too shabby for 1080p gaming.

$899 Lenovo ThinkPad Gaming 3, AMD Ryzen 5, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $899 $849 at Antonline

Save $50 - This fantastic budget gaming laptop just got better thanks to this $50 discount at Antonline. With an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU, you'll get solid gaming performance for a fantastic price.

$1,199 MSI Katana GF66, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD: $1,199 $899 at Micro Center

The MSI Katana GF66 is MSI's new budget line, and it's still pretty darn sleek. But it's more than a pretty face, as it's rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and it's just $899 at Micro Center for Black Friday.

$1,199 Gigabyte G5 MD, Intel i5-11400H, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,199 $849 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $350 - Getting RTX 30-series graphics on a gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a tall order, but with this RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop from Gigabyte at Newegg, you can get one for less than $850, making it one of the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals we've seen so far. You'll have to hurry though, this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

Asus TUF A17 Gaming Laptop, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD: $1,149 Asus TUF A17 Gaming Laptop, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti, 512GB SSD: $1,149 $999 at Micro Center

The Asus TUF A17 is one of the best budget gaming laptops around, and right now you can get it for even less, strapped with an RTX 3050 Ti for just $999 at Micro Center for Black Friday.

$1,099 MSI GF65, 15.6-inch, Intel i5, Nvidia RTX 3060, 8GB, 512GB | $1,099 $849 at Best Buy

Save $250 - An RTX 3060 gaming laptop for under $1,000 is tough to come by, making this MSI GF65 such a great bargain at just $849. In addition to the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, it comes loaded with an Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch full 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate for lightning quick visuals.

$1,099 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15, 15.6-inch, Intel i5, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB, 256GB + 1TB | $1,099 $999 at HP

Save $100 - This HP Pavilion gaming laptop barely comes in under the $1,000 mark, but it does so with some pretty impressive specs like an Intel Core i5-11300H, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

