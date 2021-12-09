Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover gets huge $230 price cut at Best Buy

You'll find the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a Black Type cover cover for just $799.99 (was $1,029) today at Best Buy - a fantastic post-Black Friday deal if you're looking for a powerful tablet in time for Christmas.

This particular deal is on the Core i5 model, which also has 8GB of RAM and a fully upgradable 128GB SSD. As stated, you'll also get a Type Cover included in the price here, which is an essential accessory in our books and an addition that really sweetens the deal.

Even though the newer Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is on the way now, the Surface Pro 7 Plus is a great option at this price if you're looking for a really powerful 2-in-1 solution. It's essentially the mid-cycle refresh of the Pro 7 and comes with the massive benefit of having an upgradable SSD and the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. The former feature here makes swapping out that 128GB SSD a real walk in the park, while the latter ensures you've got more than enough power for both casual and business applications.

Having the inclusion of a Black Type Cover helps make sure your device is kept and safe and sound while you're out and about, but also enable you to use it as a laptop whenever you want. It's an excellent keyboard too, despite the fact it folds away flat whenever you're not using it.

Outside the US? Check out more of today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deals in your region just below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus deals at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Black Type Cover: $1,029 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Black Type Cover: $1,029 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - Pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with a really nice post-Black Friday price cut today at Best Buy. Featuring an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD, this fantastic 12.3-inch tablet is a fine choice if you're looking for something with heaps of power under the hood. Included in the price is that handy type cover too, allowing you to keep your device safe and convert it to a laptop whenever you want.

