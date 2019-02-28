Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 deals see up to £200 discounts

Microsoft has slashed prices across its entire range of Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 portables, with most of them – save for the entry-level machines – receiving a hefty £200 discount.

With the Surface Pro 6, the entry-level model has been reduced by £95 as the following deal highlights.

Surface Pro 6 (Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD) £879 £784 at Microsoft

This is the base machine and the price cut represents a near 11% discount. Note that you can only get the platinum coloured entry-level Surface Pro 6, as the black version is out of stock at Microsoft’s UK store.View Deal

Every model above that entry-level hybrid is £200 off, so if you’re looking at keeping the same spec but doubling the SSD to 256GB, the price is dropped from £1,149 to £949.

That said, you are paying the best part of £200 more for an extra 128GB of storage compared to the basic model, and bear in mind you can always supplement your storage with a hefty microSD card, onto which you can whack the likes of media files and so forth.

Surface Laptop 2

The entry-level Surface Laptop 2 has also seen a hefty discount applied to the tune of £180.

Furthermore, just as with the Surface Pro 6, all the variants above this basic model of the Surface Laptop 2 have been knocked down by £200.

These are some compelling bargains, then, although note that in the case of the Surface Pro 6, you’re only getting the tablet itself here, so you’ll have to purchase the Type Cover keyboard separately (or wait for a bundle deal which roll around from time to time – there was a particularly good one last Black Friday, for example).

Via Expert Reviews