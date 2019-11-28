Surface Laptop 3 gets huge $300 price cut in time for Black Friday

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast already, and one of the best deals sees $300 knocked off the price of the Surface Laptop 3.

This is impressive, as the Surface Laptop 3 was only released recently. In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved the design and battery life of this stylish laptop, and with $300 off, it's now an even more tempting purchase.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Surface Laptop 3 deals where you are...

Surface Laptop 3: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 has a heft price cut from Best Buy. You get a sharp, 15-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. That means plenty of space to work on documents and read articles, plus you get a long battery life to keep you going all through the workday or school day.

