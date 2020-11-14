Steam beta adds support for PS5's DualSense - but there are limitations

Valve has announced that Sony’s PS5 DualSense is now supported in the Steam client beta, giving those with the console, and those hoping to get one, an additional place to use their controller.

The introduction of “initial input support” was confirmed in the Steam client beta’s latest update, which means it's now possible for those who have opted in to the beta to use their DualSense controller on Steam.

It is, however, worth nothing that the patch notes also state that “advanced features such as rumble, trackpad, and gyro are not yet supported.” This means that some of the DualSense’s more unique features such as its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which are receiving plenty of praise, aren't currently supported.

Don't miss our full PS5 review

PS5 games: every PlayStation 5 exclusive and cross-gen game announced so far

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: which PlayStation 5 console should you choose?

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The use of the phrase “not yet” in the patch notes does, at least, suggest that more full support could come further down the line, so at some point PC developers and Steam users might be able to make the most of these features. Nothing is guaranteed, though.

More to come?

Those with an Xbox Series X may be interested to know that their controller is also supported in the Steam client beta, with Valve having now fixed a bug which saw the Xbox Series X controller appearing as two separate controllers.

The PS5 and its DualSense controller have already been released in North America, Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, while the rest of the world will get access to the console on November 19.

In our review of the PlayStation 5, we noted that the DualSense controller “feels like a revolution over the DualShock 4”, feeling comfortable to hold for long periods with the added bonus of “a monumental improvement” in its battery life.

Via GamesRadar