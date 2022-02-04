Super Bowl TV deal drops this 55-inch OLED TV to just $999.99 at Best Buy

Epic Super Bowl TV deals have landed at Best Buy as we're now just over a week away from the big game. If you're still looking to score a bargain on a premium display, we've just spotted this 55-inch OLED TV from Vizio on sale for just $999.99 (was $1,299.99). That's a $300 discount and an incredible price for a 55-inch OLED TV.



Vizio's OLED display delivers brilliant colors and stunning contrasts thanks to the OLED ultra color spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The 55-inch TV also packs Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an IQ Ultra processor, to deliver a life-like viewing experience - perfect for watching the big game. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, allowing you to stream your favorite apps from the all-new remote or your smartphone.



Today's Super Bowl TV deal is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible deal if you're looking for a mid-size OLED display. Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals end next week, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, and we've spotted this stunning OLED TV from Vizio on sale for just $999.99. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a feature-packed OLED TV. The Vizio set features 4K HDR, a 55-inch OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

