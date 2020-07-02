Sony's WH-CH700N noise canceling headphones get a $92 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on a quality pair of headphones with noise cancelation technology, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy's 4th of July sale event is happening now, and the retailer has the Sony WH-CH700N Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $108. That's a $92 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones provide artificial intelligence noise cancelation, which blocks unwanted noise by analyzing background sound. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around with you with the push of a button. The Bluetooth headphones also feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant. The most impressive feature of the Sony WH-CH700N is the long-lasting battery. You can enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge provides an impressive 60 minutes of playback time.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the noise canceling headphones, plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal anytime soon.

