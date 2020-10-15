Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones get a $52 price cut for Prime Day

If you're looking to snag a deal on the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, you're in luck. The Amazon Prime Day sale (which ends tonight) has the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $298, down from $349.99. That's a $52 saving, and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $298 at Amazon

These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $52 discount is a real bargain. For your money you're getting 30-hour battery life, best-in-class noise cancellation, and automatic upscaling for your digital music files.View Deal

The Sony WH1000XM4 are widely regarded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, these headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and block out background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also include Touch Sensor controls so you can easily skip tracks, control volume, answer phone calls, and more. The Sony WH1000XM4 provide up to 30 hours of battery life, with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



The Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight, so you'll need to take advantage of this incredible deal now before it's too late.

