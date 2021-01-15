Sony Rewards has PS5 stock today – here's what you need to know

Sony Rewards members will be pleased to hear that PS5 stock will be available today. If you're still searching where to buy PS5, which, let's be honest, is a lot of people, this could be a great opportunity to secure Sony's new console.

Sony Rewards made the surprise stock announcement on its Twitter account, stating that "a limited number of PS5 consoles will be available". A specific time wasn't provided, but the account encourages its followers to "stay tuned" and to "turn on post notifications".

* taps microphone *A limited number of PS5 consoles will be available tomorrow. Stay tuned & we'll let you know when they are live on the site. You might want to turn on post notifications. 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ek25thJ3QNJanuary 14, 2021

But what is Sony Rewards, and do you need to be a member to have a chance of getting a PS5? Unfortunately, the short answer is yes.

Signing up to Sony Rewards is free – however, new users will not be eligible to get one of the consoles. All the products on the Sony Rewards site are redeemed using points, so if you haven't amassed enough points, you won't be able to claim one.

Points can be earned by making purchases with your Sony or PlayStation Visa credit card, registering specific DVD and Blu-Ray discs, and by linking your PlayStation and Sony Rewards accounts. Any purchases you make on the PlayStation Store will then earn you points.

Points for prizes

But before you rush to the PlayStation Store on a mass spending spree, it's important to bear in mind that you only get one point per $1 spent. Any purchases you make using a Sony or PlayStation Visa credit card will be a bit more fruitful, as you can earn an additional five points. They won't show until your credit card statement arrives, though.

To put things into perspective, a PS5 game like Assassin's Creed Valhalla costs 5,999, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War costs 6,999 points on the Sony Rewards store. It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that the PS5 will require significantly more points to purchase, then, so this offer will likely only be available to a small minority of members.

Of course, if you are a Sony Rewards member and have amassed thousands of unspent points, this could be a fantastic chance to snag a PS5. You can check the number of points you've accumulated by logging into the Sony Rewards website or app.

For a full breakdown of how the Sony Rewards site works, including any caveats, check out the website's FAQ page for more information.

The good, the bad, and the restock

PS5 stock tends to get snapped up quickly whenever it does appear, and securing Sony’s console can often come down to being in the right place (near your computer) at the right time (when stock goes live).

There are also pros and cons to when a retailer announces stock is on the way. While it’s good to be prepared when a stock drop will take place, it also means everyone else is also hitting F5 on their keyboard with the hopes of snagging a unit. Surprise drops, meanwhile, can often feel cruel and unfair, but there’s potentially more chance you’ll get a console before the news breaks.

We’re doing our utmost to ensure you know when and where the next PS5 restock takes place, so stay tuned to TechRadar so you don’t miss out.

