Sonos owners can pick up a discount Echo Dot right now

After a long period of talking up the benefits of smart speakers, Sonos has finally launched one of its very own: the Sonos One.

This speaker is essentially an Amazon Echo but, coming from Sonos, it has the benefit of offering much better sound – something which we noted in our review.

However, as good as it is, the Sonos One is not a cheap speaker. Anyone that’s already invested heavily in an expensive Sonos speaker set up is unlikely to want to buy an entirely new Sonos device just to enjoy hands-free Amazon Alexa functions.

Smarten up

Fortunately, they don’t have to. Adding Alexa functionality to your existing Sonos speakers is actually simply a case of purchasing an Echo Dot and using the free Sonos skill for Alexa to join everything together.

In an effort to lessen the additional expense and give more of its customers the chance to use the new Alexa integration, Sonos has announced that its existing customers will receive a limited-time £25 discount on Amazon’s Echo Dot speakers.

With this discount, it’ll be possible to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot for £24.99 rather than £49.99.

Starting today, Sonos has said it’ll be sending emails to its customers containing a unique, one-use code that can be redeemed at the Amazon checkout. If you do want to use the code, it’s worth bearing in mind that the promotion will only run until October 31 so you’ll have to move fast.

If you’ve been interested in smart speaker technology but haven’t been able to bear the thought of sacrificing your existing sound quality to do so, this is a far more affordable way to jump on the bandwagon.