Nvidia boosts on-board graphics for Intel

Nvidia has released a new range of GeForce on-board graphics processors for lower-end Intel desktops. Now calling itself the "only independent GPU provider", Nvidia is looking to boost its poor integrated graphics presence in Intel machines - it holds less than 1 per cent of the market, as opposed to the 60 per cent it has of the AMD market.

The GeForce 7150, 7100, and 7050 are entry-level parts designed to bring more performance to integrated motherboard graphics. The usual names such as Asus, MSI, Foxconn and Gigabyte will be bringing out compatible nForce 630i motherboards sometime this month.

Penryn support

As well as existing Core 2, Pentium and Celeron units, the mGPUs (so-called in Nvidia parlance) will also support the forthcoming 45nm revision of the Core 2 series, codenamed Penryn. There is also provision for DVI and HDMI support in the chipset.

The need for better graphics in desktop machines isn't just because of gaming. "Many of today's most popular business and consumer applications, including Adobe Acrobat, Second Life, and Apple iTunes are optimised for the power of a modern GPU," said market expert Jon Peddie. The graphical needs of Windows Vista will also get a boost from the new chips.