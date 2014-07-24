iOS patent mutes notifications when you exercise

iOS 8 was expected to include some small nods to health tracking, but now it seems Apple is thinking of dynamically turning off notifications when users are exercising.

AppleInsider spotted a new patent that explains an iPhone would automatically kick itself into "Do Not Disturb" mode when it detects users are exercising. While the iDevice is in this mode, all notifications from text messages, phone calls and emails will be muted to let users focus on their run or other workout routines.

Once the smartphone detects its owner is done with their workout it will supposedly also return back to normal mode on its own.

On the flipside, if your iPhone notices you have not worked out for a while it could pop reminders to go for a run. The patent also implies iDevices will send a message to users' Mac screen advising them to get up from their desk after they've been sitting around for too long.

Personal e-trainer

Supposedly, this functionality will be tied to the iPhone's own built-in sensors or another wearable device.

At WWDC 2014 Apple revealed iOS 8 would come with built-in HealthKit software. The new API was primarily designed so that fitness data pulled from wearables, like the Nike FuelBand SE or the rumored iWatch, could be stored on the iPhone and shared across other devices.

Seeing as the data will pass through the iPhone already, it would be simple for Apple to program a "Do Not Disturb" mode to automatically start. It's a feature that users can manually flick on in seconds by reaching into their notifications center and, if the feature works as planned, could be another simple and elegant trick to Apple's mobile interface.