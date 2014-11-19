Here's what Android Lollipop looks like on the Galaxy Note 3

There are plenty of people still tooling around with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, despite the former king of phablets getting dethroned by its successor, the Note 4.

But because of that the Note 3 is bound to be upgraded to Android 5.0 Lollipop at some point, and based on the latest leak it seems that day might be approaching.

The video below, from Sammobile, shows the Galaxy Note 3 running what the site says is an "internal build" of the upcoming Android update.

The video gives us a glimpse at how Lollipop will integrate with Samsung's custom TouchWiz UI on the Note 3, including new animations and the addition of the Note 4's multi-window feature. How's it look to you? Worth the wait?