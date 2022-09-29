She-Hulk episode 7 side characters explained: who are Man-Bull, El Aguila, Saracen, and Porcupine?

Audio player loading…

Potential spoilers for She-Hulk episode 7 follow.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – The Retreat – has smashed its way onto Disney Plus. And, while viewers are still waiting for Daredevil's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – it's coming, we promise – we were introduced to some new and unusual characters in the Marvel TV show's latest entry.

The MCU Phase 4 project has done a delightful job of introducing minor Marvel characters to a wider audience and She-Hulk episode 7 is no exception. In it, four new individuals are shown to exist in the MCU – Man-Bull, El Aguila, Porcupine, and Saracen.

Who are these characters, though? What do their Marvel comics histories tell us about them? And could we see them crop up in the MCU again?

Below, we'll explain who this new quartet is and whether they'll reappear in the MCU in the Disney Plus show again, in Marvel Phase 5 productions, or even beyond that.

She-Hulk's Man-Bull explained: who is the minotaur-like Marvel character?

Man-Bull is traditionally a villain in Marvel comics. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

A supervillain by trade, Man-Bull is a minotaur-like Marvel character who made his comic debut in July 1971. Interestingly, Man-Bull's first comic book appearance was in Daredevil #78 – another tie into the Man Without Fear's forthcoming appearance in She-Hulk's TV series. He's also crossed paths with Hulk, She-Hulk, and other superheroes in the comics. Additionally, he's run into the anti-hero/supervillain team known as the Thunderbolts, so maybe he'll reappear in the MCU's Thunderbolts movie. It's highly unlikely, but never say never.

Real name William 'Bill' Taurens, Man-Bull acquired his abilities – and his signature horns – after he was used as a guinea pig for an experimental serum derived from bulls. Subsequently, Man-Bull was imbued with traditional superpowers, such as superhuman strength, stamina, durability, and speed. Oh, and he has the ability to empathize with cows. Go figure.

In She-Hulk, he's less animalistic – in his appearance anyway – and comes across as more of a sympathetic villain/anti-hero who is trying to turn his life around. He's played by Nathan Hurd (Legion, Elementary) in the MCU TV show.

She-Hulk's El Aguila explained: who is the Matador-style mutant?

El Aguila is Spanish for 'The Eagle'. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

The MCU is slowly starting to build out its roster of mutant superheroes and villains. So far, we know three mutants exist in the MCU, with Ms Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anti-hero Namor, and Wolverine – who'll co-star in Deadpool 3 – making up that trio.

El Aguila takes that number to four. In the comics, El Aguila is a human mutant who possesses the ability to generate electricity, as well as being an expert close-quarters combatant and skilled fencer.

Debuting in August 1979, El Aguila was introduced as a morally gray vigilante who aided Iron Fist and Luke Cage – the latter called Power Man at the time – in taking down drug lords and other criminals. However, he's also occasionally operated as an anti-hero, with El Aguila locking horns with Hawkeye during one comic storyline.

Given his matador-like appearance, which was chiefly inspired by Zorro, it's surprising to see El Aguila and Man-Bull form a close bond in She-Hulk episode 7. Still, the pair's unlikely friendship makes for a fun side narrative. El Aguila, whose real name is Alejandro Montoya, is portrayed by Joseph Castillo-Midyett (The Equalizer, Fear The Walking Dead). Don't expect him to appear outside of She-Hulk's show, unless Iron Fist and Luke Cage make their way into the MCU.

She-Hulk's Saracan explained: who is the MCU's first vampire?

It seems the MCU's version of Saracen is a mash-up of two comic characters. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Blade might be the most recognizable vampire in Marvel's superhero/anti-hero roster, but that doesn't mean other bloodsuckers don't exist in the comics or the MCU.

While Marvel Studios' Blade movie is seemingly trapped in development hell, Saracen's appearance in She-Hulk episode 7 means that there's at least one vampire in the MCU. Well, that's if you believe Saracen anyway. The other attendees at Emil Blonsky's meditation retreat don't believe he really is a vampire, but there is evidence in the comics to suggest that he's telling the truth.

The group's confusion likely stems from the fact that there are two Saracen characters in Marvel comics. One of those, who goes by the name Muzzafar Lambert, is a globe-trotting mercenary who has regularly duked it out with The Punisher. The other Saracen, whose name is unknown, made his comic debut in Blade: Vampire Hunter #1 in October 1999. Little is known about this vampiric Saracen, though, outside of the fact that he's one of the most long-lived monsters in Marvel comics history.

It seems that She-Hulk's writers have used the latter for Saracen's first MCU appearance. The Retreat's credits list Terrence Clowe (The Harder They Fall, Dopesick) as playing Saracen, but don't mention Lambert. Unless Marvel has combined the two characters to avoid confusion, it's likely that the vampiric Saracen is the one who turns up in She-Hulk episode 7. Could he make a cameo appearance in Blade? Here's hoping.

She-Hulk's Porcupine explained: who is the masked Marvel character?

Marvel fans had previously seen Porcupine in a She-Hulk TV spot. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Real name Alexander Gentry, Porcupine is a Marvel supervillain who usually clashes with Ant-Man and the Wasp in the comics. He made his literary debut in Tales to Atonish #48 in October 1963, making him one of the oldest Marvel villains ever. Like Man-Bull, he's crossed paths wit the Thunderbolts, so could he show up in that superhero film, too? Again, don't count on it.

A scientist who designed weapons for the US military, Gentry creates a porcupine-style super suit, which has the ability to shoot quills, gases, flames, or chemicals at those who the wearer deems to be a threat. Gentry, though, believes that the US government won't pay him for this creation – a move that sees him keep the suit for himself and uses it to start robbing banks and other establishments.

Two other Marvel characters have also assumed the identity of Porcupine. The first was Billy Bates, another mutant character who first appeared in August 2005's District X #13. Unlike Gentry, Bates is the owner of the X-gene, the DNA strand that grants its host superpowers when they come of age. Unfortunately for Bates, he acquired the abilities of an actual porcupine. He's able to grow and fire porcupine-like quills at his foes, as well as distorting his left arm into a long, deformed limb with serrated claws at his fingertips.

The final person to assume the mantle was Roger Docking, who made his comic debut in May 2006's Daughters of the Dragon #3. He also wore the suit, although his creation had different abilities to Gentry's, such as jet boots for flight purposes and night vision goggles.

Based on his more realistic MCU appearance, it isn't the Bates version of Porcupine who appears in She-Hulk episode 7. Instead, it's either Gentry or Docking. However, The Retreat's credits don't specify which individual this is – we only know Porcupine is played by Jordan Aaron Ford.

