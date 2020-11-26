Save on JBL's best Bluetooth speaker with this fantastic Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals are rolling in, and there's no better time to pick up a Bluetooth speaker to blast your tunes around the home – and on the move.

This fantastic deal on the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker is proof of that, slashing the price from £119.99 to £79.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen for this brilliant portable speaker. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker: £119.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £40)

Lots of retailers have deals on the JBL Flip 5, but none are as good as this Black Friday offer at Argos. Our reviewer found that this Bluetooth speaker delivers engaging, entertaining sound, and is refreshingly easy to use. There's no 3.5mm input, but for wireless tunes, it's ideal.

The JBL Flip 5 is proof that the best Bluetooth speakers aren't always the ones with the most complicated specs – it's a simple soul, with Bluetooth-only playback and no smart features to be found.

However, if you desire a rugged, great-sounding portable speaker and can sacrifice voice control or hands-free call functionality, you won’t be disappointed – basically, if you want a speaker that will play your music well without all the bells and whistles, the Flip 5 is the perfect choice for you.

12 hours of battery life means that the JBL Flip 5 can easily power a party, and a USB-C quick-charging feature means you don't have to spend ages charging it up when it does run out of juice.

Thanks to its neat design and IPX7 water-resistance rating, it's suitable for use outside as well as in, making it an ideal outdoor speaker, too – and at this price, it's a bargain.

JBL Flip Essential £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

This rugged, compact Bluetooth speaker is now down to a genuinely budget price tag. The Flip Essential offers 10 hours of playback and IPX7 water-resistance, while the sound quality can be given an added boost with the option of pairing two of them together.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 £169.99 £99 at Currys

One of the best waterproof speakers you can buy, the Charge 4 is 42% off is this great deal. It pumps out some powerful but balanced bass, while offering an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours. There's also an aux-in to go alongside the Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

