Save $400 on a MacBook Pro deal in this B&H flash sale - available today only

B&H has just launched a fantastic MacBook deal on this 2019 MacBook Pro for just $1,399 (was $1,799) in a sudden flash sale. As of writing, you've got another 17 hours to grab this MacBook deal, so act quickly.

Featuring a beautiful 13-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display, 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this MacBook deal has a lot on offer. It's a good choice if you're looking for a powerful machine for design, music production, or working from home generally.

In fact, this upgraded 2019 MacBook Pro is only $100 more expensive than the current base-line 2020 MacBook Pro, and features a much faster processor (up to 2.4 GHz as opposed to only 1.4 GHz). Aside from the upgraded processor, the technical specs are identical - however, bear in mind that you're getting a slightly older keyboard design on this model.

If you're looking for a cheap MacBook Pro and need all the power you can get on a tight budget, then look no further. We think the keyboard is an acceptable trade-off for the much better value to power ratio that comes with this MacBook deal.

Not in the US? We've found the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

Today's best MacBook deal at B&H

Apple MacBook Pro 13 | $1,799 $1,399 at B&H Photo

Save $400 in the MacBook flash sale at B&H - this MacBook Pro 13 will be available at this price for one day only. It comes with an upgraded 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - those are fantastic baseline specs for music production, graphic design, and general working from home tasks.

