Save $100 with cheap robot vacuum cleaner deal at Walmart

Gone are the days of expensive automation, we're living in the age of the smart home and this weekend that means excellent cheap robot vacuum cleaner deals. The Eufy RoboVac 25C is usually only available for $249.99, but you can pick it up with $100 off at Walmart this weekend for only $149. That's an awesome price for a robot vacuum deal, allowing you to put your feet up for less while the computers do the work.

The Eufy RoboVac 25C is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you don't even need to lift a finger to start the hoovering - simply tell Alexa to start your robot vacuum cleaner and you're good to go (though you can also use the Eufy app for more fine-tuned control). With 1500Pa suction power and BoostIQ mode, the RoboVac will content with carpets of a medium pile just fine and can sweep up every nook and cranny with 100 minutes of battery life.

This cheap robot vacuum deal has been sticking around over the holiday shopping season and is still available this weekend if you haven't quite gotten round to the big January clean yet.

Eufy RoboVac 25C robot vacuum | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

The Eufy RoboVac 25C is the perfect way to start automating your cleaning with a cheap robot vacuum cleaner deal. At under $150, this is an astonishing price still holding well into 2020 now. With Alexa and Google Home integration, 100-minute battery life, and BoostIQ for stronger suction power, you can't go wrong with a robot vacuum cleaner at this price.

