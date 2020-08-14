Save big on Dell XPS deals: massive laptop sales offer extra 10% off sitewide at Dell

Dell's massive laptop sale is offering an extra 10% off on all Dell XPS deals this weekend. That's a fantastic opportunity to save even more than usual right now, with promo code SAVE10 stacking on top of existing offers already live.

With savings hitting both brand new and older models, some sales offer a higher value than others. That's why we're bringing you all the best Dell XPS deals available in these latest reductions. From premium 2020 configurations to cheaper but still incredibly powerful earlier iterations, you'll find savings reaching $495 off in our top picks below.

That particular offer is on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Featuring a 10th generation i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM there's some serious power packed into a $1,754.99 price tag. But if you're after something a little cheaper, you'll also find the brand new Dell XPS 15 available for just $1,349.99. That's an excellent price considering you're grabbing the latest model to hit the shelves and it's complete with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and an FHD+ panel.

We're rounding up all our favorite Dell XPS deals in Dell's latest laptop sales just below, but you'll find plenty more prices from across the web at the bottom of the page and in our dedicated Dell XPS 13 and 15 sales guide. Plus, you can also find all the latest cheap laptop deals right here as well.

Today's best Dell XPS deals

New Dell XPS 15: $1,599 $1,349.99 at Dell

Save $250 on the all-new Dell XPS 15 this weekend, using promo code SAVE10 for the extra savings. This model comes equipped with a 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1650 graphics. Plus, there's a FHD+ display panel on here.

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,649.99 $1,376.99 at Dell

Or you can drop down to a previous generation and pick up a UHD touchscreen display, 512GB of storage space and 16GB of RAM. There's the same 10th generation i7 processor inside, but that $273 saving brings this Dell XPS deal down to an excellent price. Remember to use promo code SAVE10 for the full savings here.

Dell XPS 15: $1,849 $1,619.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 15 is stacked with a 4K UHD OLED display - perfect for media editing and creatives looking for perfect clarity and color. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU will help with that as well, but there's also some serious power under the hood. With 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and a 9th gen i7 processor, you'll be flying through heavier Adobe programs and multi-tasking with ease. Use promo code SAVE10 here as well.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: $2,249.99 $1,754.99 at Dell

There's a massive $495 saving on this Dell XPS 13 thanks to an extra 10% off with the SAVE10 promo code. The power inside will back that discount up nicely as well, with a 10th generation i7 processor working with a 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM.

New Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop: $2,499 $2,159.99 at Dell

If you like the specs and touchscreen of the 13-inch model above, but you want something larger and newer, the latest Dell XPS 15 Touch is available for $340 off right now. You're keeping the 10th gen i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM and also gaining an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Remember to use promo code SAVE10 for your full savings.

More Dell XPS deals

If you want to shop around a little more, we're bringing you the best Dell XPS deals from around the web right here. These are the absolute lowest prices from all your favorite retailers, starting off with the 2020 Dell XPS 13.

If you're after a larger screen, however, you'll want to shop the 2020 Dell XPS 15 deals just below.

